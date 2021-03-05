Smart Fabrics Market Professional Study In-depth Analysis and Future Scope till 2025; AIQ Smart Clothing, Inc., Adidas AG, ThermoSoft International Corporation

The Smart Fabrics Market Research report 2021 is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The Smart Fabrics report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The market report also provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, market drivers, challenges and opportunities, and forecast 2025. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The Smart Fabrics report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The Smart Fabrics Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.89% over the forecast period 2021 to 2025.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Smart Fabrics Market: AIQ Smart Clothing, Inc., Adidas AG, ThermoSoft International Corporation, and others.

Make an Inquiry about this report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07202153467/smart-fabrics-market-growth-trends-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=Ab56

Some of the recent developments in the market are:

– April 2019 – Under Armour launched its new smart UA Rush training line designed to offer benefits to the body as an infrared sauna.

– July 2018 – OTEX expanded its product portfolio of narrow-woven, high-performance textiles, which is qualified by Underwriters Laboratories (UL), testing to National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) standards.

Key Market Trends

Fashion and Entertainment Industry to Have Significant Market Share

– The fashion and entertainment industry is using smart fabrics to incorporate unique aesthetics into clothing. Appearance features, such as color, size, or shape of garments, can be altered using technology woven into fabrics.

– In fashion industry, the market studied is driven by innovations of the designers coming up with new and aesthetically pleasing outfits, integrated with a useful technical architecture capable of relaying information. Many brands, ranging from Uniqlo to Lululemon, are using smart fabrics to set their collections ahead of the pack.

– The French startup Spinali Design makes high-end beachwear with integrated ultraviolet light sensors that tells the wearer when it’s time to apply sunscreen, and distance trackers that tells the parents when the kids have wandered too close to the surf.

– Since the past few years, Google was working with Levi Straus on a future smart jean jacket under Project Jacquard, that would eventually lead to a jean jacket with smart fabric sleeves with built in touch controls. In November 2019, the project was commercialized on new Jean jackets from Levis. The jacket costs USD 198 � USD 248.

North America to Account for a Significant Market Share

– North America is expected to hold a prominent share in the smart fabrics market, with the United States accounting for the major share in the region. Connected wearable products have been gaining significant traction in the region and have been around in various forms, such as fitness bands, smart watches, and smart glasses, among various others.

– According to the Consumer Technology Association, in 2018, around 46.1 million wearable devices were forecasted to be shipped in the United States. Thus, increasing adoption of wearable electronics devices is expected to open new avenues for the smart fabrics market in the region as they offer significant enhancements to human comfort, health and well-being.

– International technology giants, such as Google and Microsoft have increased their investments into wearable technology, extending into the fashion design field. For instance, Microsoft has been working on a smart scarf that will notify users on various things by vibrating and heating up. The scarf can ideally be used to soothe those with disorders, such as autism that have trouble maintaining control of their feelings.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

– Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

– Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

– Analytical Tools: The Smart Fabrics Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. Analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

For More Information On This Report, Please Visit:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07202153467/smart-fabrics-market-growth-trends-forecasts-2020-2025?Mode=Ab56

Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

If you have any questions about any of our “Smart Fabrics Market Report” or would like to schedule a personalized free demo of the Smart Fabrics market report, please do not hesitate to contact me at [email protected].

Media Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) MarketInsightsReports

Email: [email protected]

Tel: + 1704 266 3234, +91-750-707-8687