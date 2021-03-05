Smart Advisor Market Survey Report 2021 Along with Statistics, Forecasts till 2025; Artificial Solutions, IBM Watson, Naunce Communications

The Smart Advisor Market Research report 2021 is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The Smart Advisor report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The market report also provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, market drivers, challenges and opportunities, and forecast 2025. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The Smart Advisor report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The smart advisors market is expected to witness a growth at a CAGR of 20.3% over the forecast period (2021 – 2025).

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Smart Advisor Market: Artificial Solutions, IBM Watson, Naunce Communications, EGain Coporation, Creative Virtual Pvt, Next IT Corp, CX Company, Speaktoit Inc., 24/7 Customer Inc, Codebaby (Idavatars), and others.

Make an Inquiry about this report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07202153704/smart-advisor-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=Ab56

Some of the key developments in the area are:

– November 2019 – eGain announced the introduction of AI and knowledge and embedded in the salesforce agent console for delivering smooth omnichannel customer engagement for service and sales.

Key Market Trends

Retail Segment is Expected to Witness Significant Adoption for Smart Advisor Solutions.

– Consumers have traditionally made purchase decisions at the store shelf, giving institutional brick-and-mortar retailers high power to learn about and influence behaviors and preferences of consumers. With the rise of e-commerce, mobile shopping, and most recently smart technologies, the retail industry is adapting faster; new cutting edge technologies such as intelligent point of sales solutions, self-checkout kiosks, among others, are transforming traditional brick and mortar store to omnichannel stores. According to ZDNet, 70% of the companies either have a digital transformation strategy in place or working with one.

– Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, IoT, Automation, Blockchain Technology, Virtual Reality, among others, are some of the prominent technologies that are digitally disrupting the retail industry. The AI-equipped retailers with sharper forecasting tools help in making smarter business decisions. The use of algorithms increases visibility into ROI implications, translating to lower costs, and higher sales. AI has brought real disruption to the retail sector by improving efficiency, as well as prediction.

– UK-based High Street Fashion Retailer has mentioned deploying smart advisor solutions for increasing its customer engagement campaigns, as it was facing higher operational costs with its e-commerce expansion. With this deployment, the company was able to manage customer inquiries on its website, and Email traffic reduced by 51%, a good 14% more than the target. Such continuous successes are expected to create more awareness about the solution in the retail industry.

European Market is Expected to Grow Significantly

– The European government has been increasingly focusing on reducing its operation cost service desk support costs and improving employee productivity. The UK Government have mentioned that, in recent past five years, they have been looking forward to adopting smart advisor solution to gain on reduced operational cost. The government department has mentioned of 30% reduction in cost while maintaining the same level of service.

– Additionally, the European Tax Agency has also adopted a Smart Advisor solution as part of its digitization program. It serves 41 million individual customers, as well as five million business customers. With this adoption, 257,000 interactions were handled using the Virtual Assistant rather than a real agent, increased the volume of tax returns being completed online to 89%, 88,000 calls have been deflected using webchat, and a further 41,000 calls have been eliminated, with call waiting times halved.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

– Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

– Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

– Analytical Tools: The Smart Advisor Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. Analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

For More Information On This Report, Please Visit:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07202153704/smart-advisor-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025?Mode=Ab56

Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

If you have any questions about any of our “Smart Advisor Market Report” or would like to schedule a personalized free demo of the Smart Advisor market report, please do not hesitate to contact me at [email protected].

Media Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) MarketInsightsReports

Email: [email protected]

Tel: + 1704 266 3234, +91-750-707-8687