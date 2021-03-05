Severe Toxicities in Lymphoma

– Epidemiology Forecast to 2030 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Severe Toxicities in Lymphoma epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Severe Toxicities in Lymphoma Understanding

Lymphoma is a broad term used for cancer that begins in infection-fighting cells of the immune system, called lymphocytes. Lymph nodes act as filters, capturing and destroying bacteria and viruses to prevent infection from spreading. Lymphocytes travel through the blood and lymphatic system to defend the body against foreign invaders like bacteria and viruses. Lymphoma can be categorized into two main types, which are called, Hodgkin lymphoma and Non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Hodgkin lymphoma contains cells called Reed Sternberg cells. Reed Sternberg cells are a type of white blood cell called a B lymphocyte that has become cancerous. Non-Hodgkin lymphoma is the most common form of lymphoma. It tends to develop in older adults. While it can occur at any age, most people who develop the illness are older adults.

Current therapeutic options for Lymphoma include Chemotherapy, Radiation Therapy, and some Targeted Therapies, such as antibody treatment, CAR-T cell therapy, etc. People who have been treated for lymphoma are more at risk of developing certain health problems in later life. Despite high rates of response, lymphoma survivors have increased morbidity and mortality compared to the general population because of long-term therapy-related events. Late complications of treatment include cardiovascular diseases, lung diseases, endocrine abnormalities, and secondary malignancies. Second malignancies followed by cardiovascular disease are the leading causes of late morbidity and mortality. Also, musculoskeletal difficulties, endocrine abnormalities including sterility and thyroid disease, heart and lung damage, persistent fatigue, and psychosocial distress have been seen.

Chemotherapy, the cornerstone of treatment, is associated with considerable toxicity, especially bone marrow suppression, which calls for transfusion support and infection prophylaxis. Toxicity related to the oral-gastrointestinal tract such as nausea and vomiting, as well as mucositis, are also common. The frequency and severity of toxicities are more pronounced in the case of relapsed or refractory lymphoma where the standard of care is high-dose therapy (HDT) and autologous stem cell transplantation (ASCT).

Findings from the secondary domain suggest that older patients with lymphoma experience greater toxicity in comparison to their younger counterparts, yet they would derive similar benefit from standard chemotherapy. Different toxicities may result in various types of diseases. These diseases are diagnosed using various tests respective of the disease. Some tests include Spirometry and Diffusion capacity test for pulmonary disorders, and T3 and T4 thyroid hormone tests for thyroid abnormalities.

Epidemiology Perspective

The Severe Toxicities in Lymphoma epidemiology division provides the insights about historical and current Severe Toxicities in Lymphoma patient pool and forecasted trend for each seven major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of the report also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.

Key Findings

The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted Severe Toxicities in Lymphoma epidemiology [segmented as Total incident cases of lymphoma, Type-specific incident cases of lymphoma, Stage-specific incident cases of lymphoma, Chemotherapy treated lymphoma patients, and Frequency of Severe Toxicities in Lymphoma Patients] scenario of Severe toxicities in lymphoma in the 7MM covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and United Kingdom), and Japan from 2018 to 2030.

Country Wise- Severe Toxicities in Lymphoma Epidemiology

– For 2020, 198,600 incident cases of Lymphoma were estimated in the 7MM. The United States, in 2020, accounted for nearly 41% of the total 7MM cases.

– Among the EU-5 countries, the highest number of cases of Lymphoma accessed for Germany, i.e. 20,855 cases in 2020, which are estimated to rise by the year 2030.

– Furthermore, Japan accounted for about 17% of the total 7MM incident cases of Lymphoma in 2020.

– In the 7MM, among the stage-specific Lymphoma patients, a high number of patients were estimated to be in early-stage, i.e., Stage I (73,482). This was followed by Stage IV (65,538). Contrary to this, Stage III (31,776) and Stage II (27,804) accounted for comparatively less percentage in 2020.

– In the 7MM, 160,370 nave lymphoma patients, and 63,506 relapsed/refractory lymphoma patients were estimated to be treated with chemotherapy in 2020.

– In the 7MM, 16,037 nave patients were estimated to suffer from severe toxicities. For the Relapsed/Refractory pool, the cases were estimated to be around 36,199 in 2020.

– In 2020, 2,804 nave patients, and 6,329 relapsed/refractory cases were estimated with severe toxicities in Japan.

Scope of the Report

– The Severe Toxicities in Lymphoma report covers a detailed overview explaining its causes, symptoms, classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis, and treatment patterns.

– The Severe Toxicities in Lymphoma Report and Model provide an overview of the risk factors and global trends of Severe Toxicities in Lymphoma in the seven major markets (7MM: United States, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom, and Japan)

– The report provides insight about the historical and forecasted patient pool of Severe Toxicities in Lymphoma in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

– The report helps to recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population.

– The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Severe Toxicities in Lymphoma.

– The report provides the segmentation of Lymphoma epidemiology by types in the 7MM.

– The report provides the segmentation of Lymphoma epidemiology by stages in the 7MM.

– The report provides the segmentation of Chemotherapy Treated Lymphoma Patients in the 7MM.

– The report provides the segmentation of Frequency of Severe Toxicities in Lymphoma Patients in the 7MM.

Report Highlights

– 10-Year Forecast of Severe Toxicities in Lymphoma epidemiology

– 7MM Coverage

– Total Incident Cases of lymphoma

– Type-specific Incident cases of Lymphoma

– Stage-Specific Incidence of Lymphoma

– Chemotherapy Treated Lymphoma Patients

– Frequency of Severe Toxicities in Lymphoma Patients

KOL-Views

We interview, KOLs and SME’s opinion through primary research to fill the data gaps and validate our secondary research. The opinion helps to understand the total patient population and current treatment pattern. This will support the clients in potential upcoming novel treatment by identifying the over Severe Toxicities in Lymphoma scenario of the indications.

Key Questions Answered

– What will be the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population pertaining to Severe Toxicities in Lymphoma?

– What are the key findings pertaining to the Severe Toxicities in Lymphoma epidemiology across the 7MM and which country will have the highest number of patients during the study period (2018 to 2030)?

– What would be the total number of patients of Severe Toxicities in Lymphoma across the 7MM during the study period (2018 to 2030)?

– Among the EU5 countries, which country will have the highest number of patients during the study period (2018 to 2030)?

– At what CAGR the patient population is expected to grow in the 7MM during the study period (2018-2030)?

– What are the various recent and upcoming events which are expected to improve the diagnosis of Severe Toxicities in Lymphoma?

Reasons to buy

The Severe Toxicities in Lymphoma Epidemiology report will allow the user to –

– Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global Severe Toxicities in Lymphoma market

– Quantify patient populations in the global Severe Toxicities in Lymphoma market to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans

– Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the age groups and gender that present the best opportunities for Severe Toxicities in Lymphoma therapeutics in each of the markets covered

– Understand the magnitude of Severe Toxicities in Lymphoma population

– The Severe Toxicities in Lymphoma epidemiology report and model were written and developed by Masters and PhD level epidemiologists

– The Severe Toxicities in Lymphoma Epidemiology Model developed is easy to navigate, interactive with dashboards, and epidemiology based with transparent and consistent methodologies. Moreover, the model supports data presented in the report and showcases disease trends over 10-year forecast period using reputable sources.

Key Assessments

– Patient Segmentation

– Disease Risk and Burden

– Risk of disease by the segmentation

– Factors driving growth in a specific patient population

Geographies Covered

– The United States

– EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom)

– Japan

Study Period: 2018 to 2030

