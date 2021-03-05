Semi-Trailer Market estimated value of USD 40.78 billion by 2026

Semi-trailer is a trailer which doesn’t have any shaft and the combination of one or more trailor which is used to carry carriage is called semi- trailer truck. These semi- trailers are widely used in the industries like construction, medical, oil& gas, food & beverages etc. The large amount of the semi- trailer weight is supported by tractor unit known as dolly and these semi-trailers when are disassociated are armed with landing gear. Growth in the cold chain industry is the major factor fuelling the growth of this market.

Global Semi-Trailer Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 27.45 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 40.78 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.07% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Rising manufacturing activities in developing countries is major factor for the growth of this market.

The research and analysis conducted in Semi-Trailer Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Semi-Trailer industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Semi-Trailer Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Market Drivers:

Growth in the cold chain industry is driving the growth of this market.

Technological advancement and development is another factor driving the growth of this market.

Market Restraints:

Rising local manufacturer is restraining the growth of this market.

Dearth of proper infrastructure is another important factor restraining the growth of this market.

Segmentation : Global Semi-Trailer Market

By Type

Flatbed

Lowboy

Dry Van

Refrigerated

Tanker

Others

By Tonnage Type

Below 25 Ton

25–50 Ton

51–100 Ton

Above 100 Ton

By Number of Axles

Less Than 3 Axles

3–4 Axles

More Than 4 Axles

By End- User

Heavy Industry

Construction

Medical

Food & Beverage

Oil & Gas

Textile Industry

Others

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

France

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Egypt

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Israel

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global semi-trailer market are China International Marine Containers (Group) Ltd, Wabash National Corporation, Schmitz Cargobull AG, Utility Trailer Manufacturing Company, KRONE, Kögel Trailer GmbH, HYUNDAI Translead, LAMBERET SAS, Wilhelm Schwarzmüller GmbH, Fontaine Commercial Trailer, Inc., Doepker Industries Limited, Trail King Industries, Polar Tank, Pitts Trailers, East Manufacturing Corporation, Mac Trailer Manufacturing, Inc., Strick Trailers, LLC., HEIL TRAILER INTERNATIONAL, STI HOLDINGS, INC, Vanguard National Trailer Corp.

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2018, Manac Inc. announced that they have acquired Alutrec Inc. This acquisition will help the Manac to expand their portfolio as alutrec has wide range of products in aluminum platform segment which will help both the company to expand and strengthen their business in the market place.

In September 2017, Wabash National Corporation announced that they have acquired Supreme Industries, Inc. so that they can influence the urbanization and ecommerce trends for home delivery. This acquisition will advance the final mile evolution strategy.

Competitive Analysis

Global Semi-Trailer market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Semi-Trailer market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and South America.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of Semi-Trailer Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Semi-Trailer market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Semi-Trailer market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Semi-Trailer market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

