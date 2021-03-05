Residential Real Estate Market in Thailand Market to Witness the Highest Growth Globally in Coming Years 2021-2025; Sansiri Public Co. Ltd, Supalai Company Limited, Property Perfect

The Residential Real Estate Market in Thailand Market Research report 2021 is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The Residential Real Estate Market in Thailand report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The market report also provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, market drivers, challenges and opportunities, and forecast 2025. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The Residential Real Estate Market in Thailand report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The Residential Real Estate Market in Thailand Market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.5%, during the forecast period 2021 to 2025.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Residential Real Estate Market in Thailand Market: Sansiri Public Co. Ltd, Supalai Company Limited, Property Perfect, Pruksa Holding, and others.

Make an Inquiry about this report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/04061951119/residential-real-estate-market-in-thailand-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=Ab56

Key Market Trends

Growth In New Housing in Bangkok Metropolis and Vicinity is Helping Residential Real Estate in Vietnam to Grow

Thailand boasts a unique real estate market, which is quite stable, despite the economic and political volatility that has occurred throughout the country. This is especially true in Bangkok. The total number of new housing plunged 40.8% y-o-y to 20,883 units in Q1 2019 in Bangkok Metropolis and vicinity. Over the same period, new apartments and condominium units in the metropolis plummeted by 64.5% to 7,961 units while housing projects fell by 4.5% to 7,786 units. On the other hand, self-built housing rose by 9.4% y-o-y to 5,136 units in Q1 2019. In Bangkok Metropolis land development licenses are also rising strongly by 14.7% y-o-y to 2,782 units in Q1 2019.

Ananda Development and Origin Property have announced plans to develop several hotels and serviced apartments in Bangkok and the Eastern Economic Corridor. Ananda Development has partnered with Ascott Limited to develop five serviced apartments valued at THB 12 Billion, four of which will be in Bangkok and one in Pattaya.

Increasing Foreign Investments Into Thailand’s Residential Real Estate Market

In recent years, minor changes in Thai law have allowed nonresidents to further explore the Thai real estate market. There has been a rise in FDI investment in real estate activities in Thailand in 2018 compared to 2017. According to Sansiri Pcl, there is a rise in real demand from foreigners despite challenges as they account for 30% of total sales.

The Bangkok metropolitan area was a prime investment location for China. Chinese buyers of condominiums have jumped dramatically over the last two years. The increase in Chinese buyers of Thai condominium property has partially been due to increases in restrictions or increased taxes for foreign buyers in other markets.

Thai banks are being conservative about new project lending to developers, so Thai developers are seeking funding from foreign partners. Most joint ventures to date have been with Japanese investors on a project-by-project basis for condominiums.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

– Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

– Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

– Analytical Tools: The Residential Real Estate Market in Thailand Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. Analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

For More Information On This Report, Please Visit:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/04061951119/residential-real-estate-market-in-thailand-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025?Mode=Ab56

Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

If you have any questions about any of our “Residential Real Estate Market in Thailand Market Report” or would like to schedule a personalized free demo of the Residential Real Estate Market in Thailand market report, please do not hesitate to contact me at [email protected].

Media Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) MarketInsightsReports

Email: [email protected]

Tel: + 1704 266 3234, +91-750-707-8687