Remote Browser Market Report to observe Potential Impact of Coronavirus (COVID19), Industry Dynamics and Future Growth, 2017 -2025

Rising Demand for Chrome Browse to Bode Well for Market

The global remote browser market is segmented on the basis of type, end-use and region. Based on type, the remote browser market is segmented into Chrome, Firefox, Opera, Internet Explorer, Safari and others. Furthermore, adoption rate of chrome browser type is surging globally and anticipated to grow during coming year due to increasing usage of chrome browser for browsing. The end-use based segmentation includes Banking, Financial services and Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare, Retail, IT and Telecom, Education and Others.

North America to Exhibit High Demand for Remote Browser

Geographically global remote browser market is segmented in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America. North America is estimated to hold the major share in the market owing to the large number of companies deploying remote browser solutions. Further, Europe is anticipated to be among the major adopters of the remote browser during the forecast period. The remote browser market in the Europe region is in its promising stage. As the government and enterprises are aware about the security of data and implementation or remote browser solutions, the market is anticipated to experience growing demand. Besides this, the growing adoption of remote browser from Banking, Financial services and Insurance (BFSI) industry to eliminate the encrypting of all files is also fueling the demand for remote browser. Further, growing awareness about cyber threats is anticipated to boost the demand for remote browser solutions in Asia Pacific region.

The companies in the remote browser market are focused towards merger & acquisitions of secure browser solutions provider, this is to provide advanced secure web browsing solutions to large enterprises and small medium enterprises globally. Moreover, some players in the market are making strategy to work with other secure browsing solution providers and other players are focused towards partnership with the provider of networking & cyber security solutions to introduce the advanced remote browser solution in the market so that it can be deployed at any platform and adopted by any size enterprise.

The major players in the global remote browser market includes Symantec Corporation, Citrix Systems, Inc., Ericom Software, Cyberinc, Tucloud Federal Inc., Bomgar Corporation, Cigloo, Inc., Menlo Security, Light Point Security, Bromium, Inc. and Authentic8, Inc.