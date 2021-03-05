Rare Earth Elements Market Share, Growth by Business Developments 2021 to 2025 – Rare Element Resources Ltd, Eutectix, Shin-Etsu Chemical Company

MarketInsightsReports has recently published the Rare Earth Elements Market research study with more than 100 industry informative desk and figures spread through pages and easy to understand detailed TOC on “Rare Earth Elements Market”.

The report provides information and the advancing business series information in the sector to the exchange. The report provides a notion connected to the progress of this market movement of significant players in this industry. An examination of this Rare Earth Elements Market relies upon aims, which are coordinated into market analysis, are incorporated into the reports.

The Rare Earth Elements market is projected to register a CAGR of over 7.5% during the forecast period.

The key players of the Rare Earth Elements Market are Avalon Advanced Materials Inc., Rare Element Resources Ltd, Eutectix, Shin-Etsu Chemical Company, Alkane Resources Ltd, and Others.

Key Market Trends

Magnets Segment to Dominate the Market Demand

– Magnets stand to be the largest application for rare earth elements. Magnets find extensive applications in various industries, such as electronics, automotive, power generation, medical, etc.

– Magnets are used in computer hard drives, microwave power tubes, anti-lock brakes, automotive parts, disk drive motors, frictionless bearings, power generation, magnetic refrigeration, microphones and speakers, communication systems, and MRI.

– Industries, such as automotive, electronics, and healthcare, have been witnessing innovation and development, which are driving the production and growth in such industries.

– Though automotive production declined during 2018, the future of the market is positive, as the market growth is likely to be driven by the continuous innovation efforts being taken toward the development of new, lightweight, hybrid, and electronic vehicles.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– The Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share. With rising automotive production, increasing investments into the healthcare industry, and rising ceramic demand and production, the consumption of rare earth elements are also projected to increase noticeably in the region, during the forecast period.

– Automotive production is increasing in countries, such as India, Thailand, Vietnam, and Indonesia. Additionally, China, the world’s largest automotive producer, is majorly focusing on increasing the production and sale of electric vehicles in the country. For this purpose, the country has planned to increase the production of electric vehicles (EVs) to 2 million a year, by 2020, and 7 million a year, by 2025.

– In addition, India is witnessing investments in the automotive industry. For instance, in 2018, Hyundai planned an investment of USD 1 billion in India, by 2020. SAIC Motor also announced to invest USD 500 million in India, by 2020.