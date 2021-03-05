Projection Mapping Market 2021 Emerging Players, Growth Analysis And Precise Outlook – 2026

Global Projection Mapping Market Size, Status And Outlook 2021-2026

MarketInsightsReports, one of the world’s prominent market research firms has released a new report on Projection Mapping Market. The report contains crucial insights on the market which will support the clients to make the right business decisions. This research will help both existing and new aspirants for Projection Mapping market to figure out and study the market needs, market size, and competition. The report talks about the competitive scenario, and the challenges for market growth, market opportunities, and the threats faced by key players during the forecast period 2021-2026.

– The market for the projection mapping market is expected to register a CAGR of 20% over the forecast period (2021 – 2026).

– Over the last decade, projection mapping has been experiencing tremendous adoption rates across the world majorly due to its seamless integration the physical and virtual world by superimposing computer-generated graphics onto real surfaces unlike the traditional augmentation technologies such as VR is that it allows many users to directly experience the augmentation without using any peripherals such as glasses.

Competitive Landscape

The Projection Mapping market is moderately fragmented and consists of several major players owing to similar portfolio offerings, accounting as the threat of substitutes. The vendors are enhancing the product line leveraging strategic collaborative initiatives, acquisitions as a competitive advantage to further expand their customer base and gain market share.

– February 2020 – Seiko Epson Corporation announced that it will be unveiling its laser projection and smart glasses at ISE 2020, Amsterdam. The product to be launched at ISE 2020 include 30,000-lumen laser projector, ELPLX03 ultra-short-throw lens, Epson Pro L30000U, and Moverio AR Smart Glasses.

– July 2019– Panasonic Corporation announced its real-time tracking and projection mapping compatible projector. This projector was deployed for video performance during the “one year to go” ceremony held at Tokyo International Forum.

Mapping Software is Expected to Witness the Fastest Market Growth

– The Projection Mapping software is anticipated to witness faster growth as compared to its hardware counterparts owing to the cost, the sustainability of software, support, ease of use, integration/compatibility with 3rd party hardware and tailored solutions offered by few vendors

– The pure-play mapping software vendors are focused on developing projection mapping tools that make deployment of projects easier and optimized for viewing the audience. For instance, The Mapping software solution provided by HeavyM is a ready-to-use solution that requires prior no animation skills to create projection mapping effects

– Furthermore, many other vendors offer solutions that manage complexities such as s imaging warping and soft-edge blending which is a very time-consuming process of aligning the projections and stacking projectors.

– Additionally, few software solutions also are designed to make real-time projects that is very beneficial for end-users to host events such as live performances. Thereby supports the better penetration of the market.

– Also, further developments of algorithms uch as High Resolution Projection, Non-Rigid Dynamic Projection,Local Per-Pixel Radiometric Compensation among others by researchers further elevates the growth.

Asia-Pacific to Witness the Fastest Market Growth

– The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to witness major growth over the forecast period, as the region is leveraging the conduction of major global events, presence of historical museums and government bodies focusing on tourism as a source of earning elevates the growth of the market

– The countries in the region such as Singapore is home to major festivals, events such as the annual Singapore night festival, i Light marina bay, annual marina bay that relay on technologies such as projection mapping leverage the growth of the market in the region

– As with India’ statue of unity which is accounted as world’ tallest statue standing at the height of 182 meters that as of January 2020 records total of 91 lakhs tourist since the beginning and has generated INR 85.57 crores from entrance fees has adopted projection mapping as a mean to enhance tourist attraction and engagement.

– For instance, Pyramid Technologies Collaborated with HD-Laser, a german laser show producer to design, install and integrate the crimson projectors on the world’s tallest statue named Statue of Unity which is 182m tall and located in India. This permanent deployment has 51 Christie crimson WU25 3DLP laser projectors installed to achieve the projection mapping.

Browse the report description and TOC: https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082593043/projection-mapping-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026?mode=54

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluates key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: The Global Projection Mapping Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

