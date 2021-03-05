Process Safety Services Market Huge Growth Opportunity by 2027

According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research, the global process safety services market was valued at US$ 18,337.7 Mn in 2018 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2019 to 2027, reaching US$ 28,128.8 Mn by the end of the forecast period. According to the report, North America was the largest contributor in terms of revenue to the process safety services market in 2018. This growth is mainly attributed to the growing need for process safety services among high risk industries including oil & gas, chemical, pulp & paper, utilities, construction, and others to provide a safe and secure working environment to the workers associated with these industries.

Increasing global awareness regarding employee and process safety and growing safety demands in oil & gas, and chemical industry

Safety service management and sustainability solutions are increasingly adopted by companies to tackle issues related to process safety, irrespective of the industry size, with the underlying fact that more regulations and compliances are directed by the governing authorities. Moreover, enforcement of various government standards for the safety of employees is compelling enterprises to train their employees for safe and healthy working conditions. This is ultimately resulting in escalating the market growth. Therefore, increasing global awareness regarding employee and process safety is a crucial factor boosting the growth of the process safety services market across the world. Furthermore, growing safety demands in oil & gas, and chemical industry is also likely to fuel the growth of this market. As oil well locations become more environmentally sensitive and remote, it has become imperative to maintain strict contingency plans in case of an emergency shutdown. Hence, process safety systems are being adopted in the oil & gas industry to ensure safety of personnel and the environment.

Process Safety Services Market: Scope of the Report

The global market for process safety services has been segmented on the basis of services, solution, industry, and geographic regions. In terms of services, the market is segmented into consulting, auditing, certification, and training. Based on solution, the market is segmented into compliance management, process hazard analysis (PHA), safety instrumented system (SIS), dust hazard analysis (DHA), risk management programs (RMP), facility siting, audits, incident investigation and response, mechanical integrity, PSM program implementation, and others (data analytics, special projects).

In terms of industry, the market is segmented into automotive & discrete manufacturing, process manufacturing, government, utilities, retail, and construction & real estate. Automotive & discrete manufacturing segment is further divided into mechanical & plant engineering, aviation, and defense. Process manufacturing segment is segmented into metals, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, oil, gas & mining, pulp & paper, and consumer goods. Consumer goods segment is further sub-divided into food & beverage, personal care manufacturing, and others. Utility segment is segmented into electricity, water, gas, water disposal, and heat.