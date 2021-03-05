Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSA) Market Share, Growth by Business Developments 2021 to 2025 – 3M, Arkema, DuPont, HB Fuller

MarketInsightsReports has published a report titled global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSA) market research report 2021 that is a detailed observation of several aspects, including the rate of growth, technological advances, and different methodologies implemented by the primary current market players. The report is based on a collective analysis of data, which is obtained through primary and secondary research. It provides a systematic approach to the current and prospective scenario of this market.

The report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSA) market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period.

The global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSA) Market is projected to register a CAGR of over 6.0% during the forecast period 2020 to 2025.

Key Players of Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSA) market are 3M, Arkema, DuPont, HB Fuller, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, and Others.

Key Market Trends

Packaging Industry to Dominate the Market

– Adhesives play a crucial role in ensuring that the product packaging remains intact until it reaches the consumer.

– As there is an increase, in terms of several new products and product proliferation, packaging operations require a reliable adhesive, to meet the increasingly complex packaging demands.

– Pressure-sensitive adhesives (PSAs), specifically offer several advantages for the packaging industry:

– Quick reworks: Reworking, or repackaging increases costs. PSAs offer a timely way to make products compliant and shelf-ready. Pressure-sensitive adhesives are safer than glue sticks and more discrete than traditional tape. Unlike glue sticks, pressure-sensitive adhesives do not require heat during application. The absence of heat eliminates burns and increases safety among plant workers. Additionally, PSAs are less intrusive on packaging graphics, providing the required adhesion without sacrificing the brand image. Pressure-sensitive adhesives are less visible packaging solutions, which preserve the brand and maximize the impact.

– Instant bond: Application of pressure-sensitive adhesives is time-saving, as there is no need to wait until they cure. The moment they are applied, they compress the substrate, right at the moment when adhesion takes place. Instant bonding increases the processing speed, as well as improves production.

Asia-Pacific Region is Expected to Dominate the Market

– With over 40% of the global demand, Asia-Pacific is the most promising market for pressure-sensitive adhesives, which is likely to dominate the market in the near future. This domination can be attributed to the growing demand for tapes and labels in the region.

– China, India, Japan, and South Korea account for over 80% of the demand for pressure-sensitive adhesives.

– China is one of the major exporters of adhesive products (tapes, labels, etc.) and the factors concerning the majority of its customers are quality of the product, product range offered by the vendor, and reducing the dosage and wastage of adhesives. Owing to this reason, international players currently dominate the Chinese market for pressure-sensitive adhesives. The same factor encourages local producers to invest in R&D to acquire a major share of the national market.

– The pressure-sensitive adhesives market in India is expected to grow at a higher rate and its usage has increased with the transparent and filmic labels, shrink-wrap labels for fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) manufacturers, and flexible labels and multicolor wrap-around labels. The pressure-sensitive adhesives market is still in its early growth stage and it has a higher scope of growth in the coming future.

