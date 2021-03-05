Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Estimates on Wi-Fi Analytics Market Evolving Opportunities with Top Key Players

North America dominated the Wi-Fi analytics market in the past, majorly owing to the presence of a larger number of Wi-Fi analytics solution vendors. Moreover, the financial stability of the U.S. and Canada has allowed them to making increased usage of advanced technologies, for example, big data, IoT, and AI, which is further driving the regional domain. The adoption of Wi-Fi analytics is also projected to rise in the Asia-Pacific region in the coming years.

These solutions aid businesses in improving customer experience, predicting customer experience, and remarketing their offerings efficiently. The major end users of Wi-Fi analytics solutions and services are healthcare, transportation, smart infrastructure, sports & entertainment, hospitality, and retail. The adoption of Wi-Fi analytics has been the highest in the smart infrastructure industry in the past, since these solutions offers useful insights to regulatory bodies regarding how people are navigating in the city through physical spaces and during busy days and times.

In addition to this, these solutions also aid in evaluating how long people are spending in high-traffic areas. Smart cities are upgrading their citizen engagement and operation by making use of Wi-Fi analytics. Urban planners are able to strategize developments in the traffic system and plan public transport upgrades much more efficiently by using traffic heat maps. Owing to this, the demand for Wi-Fi analytics is further predicted to rise in the smart infrastructure in the coming years.

