Polycystic kidney Disease Market Robust CAGR by 2028 with Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Novartis AG, Merck & Co. Inc., Sanofi

Polycystic kidney disease (PKD) is an inherited disorder in which clusters of cysts develop primarily within your kidneys, causing your kidneys to enlarge and lose function over time.

The kidneys enlarge along with the cysts-which can number in the thousands-while roughly retaining their kidney shape. In fully developed autosomal dominant PKD, a cyst-filled kidney can weigh as much as 20 to 30 pounds. High blood pressure is common and develops in most patients by age 20 or 30.

Autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease affects 1 in 500 to 1,000 people, while the autosomal recessive type occurs in an estimated 1 in 20,000 to 40,000 people.

Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) is more common in people aged 65 years or older (38%) than in people aged 45–64 years (13%) or 18–44 years (7%). CKD is more common in women (15%) than men (12%). CKD is more common in non-Hispanic blacks (16%) than in non-Hispanic whites (13%) or non-Hispanic Asians (12%). About 14% of Hispanics have CKD.

The 5-year survival rate of PKD patients on RRT (censored for transplantation and adjusted for age) improved from 26 to 84%, with the percentage increase between each successive time period being 123, 7, 21, 19 and 7.4%. The percentage of deaths on RRT due to cerebrovascular disease declined from 15 to 6%.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Novartis AG, Merck & Co. Inc., and Sanofi among others.

Market Report Segment:

On the basis of type, the polycystic kidney disease market is segmented into autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease, autosomal recessive polycystic kidney disease and others.

On the basis of treatment, the polycystic kidney disease market is segmented into medication, surgery and others

Route of administration segment of polycystic kidney disease market is segmented into oral, parenteral and others

On the basis of end-users, the polycystic kidney disease market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics and others

On the basis of distribution channel, the polycystic kidney disease market has also been segmented into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, others

