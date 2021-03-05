Pigments Market Share, Growth by Business Developments 2021 to 2025 – BASF SE, The Chemours Company, Venator Materials PLC

MarketInsightsReports has published a report titled global Pigments market research report 2021 that is a detailed observation of several aspects, including the rate of growth, technological advances, and different methodologies implemented by the primary current market players. The report is based on a collective analysis of data, which is obtained through primary and secondary research. It provides a systematic approach to the current and prospective scenario of this market.

The report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Pigments market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period.

The global Pigments Market is projected to register a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period 2020 to 2025.

Key Players of Pigments market are BASF SE, The Chemours Company, Venator Materials PLC, KRONOS Worldwide, Inc., Clariant, and Others.

Key Market Trends

Increasing Demand from Paints and Coatings Industry

– Pigments are majorly used in paints and coatings production. These are engineered, enabling them with properties to withstand the tough demands, without compromising on the coating performance.

– In the construction industry, architectural and decorative coatings account for the largest consumption of pigments in their production. Thus, rising construction and infrastructure activities in Asia-Pacific is a major driver for the pigment market.

– Furthermore, in the automotive sector, paints and coatings are used in the interior, as well as exterior parts of the vehicle, as they impart protection and appeal to vehicles. They are used in metallic parts, as well as plastic vehicle components of automobiles.

– The primary reason for using automotive coatings is to protect the vehicle parts against various aggressive environmental agents, such as sunlight, corrosive materials, and environmental effects, such as acid rain, hot-cold shocks, stone chips, UV radiation, car washing, and blowing sand, among others. In addition, these coatings are used in automotive body shops and repair centers for vehicle refinishing.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific dominated the market, primarily due to the increasing demand for construction activities in China and India.

– In China, government spending has been increasing in the construction of affordable housing facilities, in order to cater to the housing demand. In India, the infrastructure sector has become one of the major focus areas for the government.

– India is still a developing economy; the construction sector is one of the booming industries in the country. The infrastructure sector is an important pillar for the growth of the Indian economy. The government is taking various initiatives to ensure time-bound creation of excellent infrastructure in the country.

– The government has announced a target of USD 376.5 billion investment in infrastructure, over a period of three years, including USD 120.5 billion for developing 27 industrial clusters, and USD 75.3 billion for road, railway, and port connectivity projects.

Key Points of the Pigments market report

– Comprehensive evaluation of all opportunities and risks in the market.

– Pigments market ongoing developments and significant occasions.

– Detailed study of business techniques for development of the market-driving players.

– Conclusive study about the improvement plot of market for approaching years.

– Top to bottom appreciation of market-express drivers, targets and major littler scale markets.

– Favorable impression inside imperative mechanical and publicize latest examples striking the market.