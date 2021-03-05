The report titled “Photorejuvenation Market” has recently added by MarketInsightsReports to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The Photorejuvenation market is expected to register a CAGR of around 6.5%, during the forecast period 2021 to 2027.

Top Companies in the Global Photorejuvenation Market: –Venus Concept, Cynosure Inc., Lumenis, Lynton Lasers Ltd., Fotona, Candela Corporation, Cutera Inc., Lutronic Corporation and LISA Lasers

As per the data of U.S. Census of Bureau, in 2018, around 52 million people are aged 65 years and above. Furthermore, according to the American Journal of Managed Care (AJMC), 2017, the prevalence of atopic dermatitis in children were found to be around 10.7% while in adults it was accounted to be around 7.2% in the United States.

The key contributors in the market growth are rising burden of skin diseases and the rising preferences of people towards non-invasive procedures. According to the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation, 2017, skin diseases contributed to around 1.76% of the total global burden diseases which are measured in DALYs. Skin disorders largely depend on the age, as age increases the risk of acquiring skin disorder also increases. Some of the reasons include changes in the connective tissue, reduction in the skin’s strength and elasticity, and reduction in secretions from sebaceous glands. Hence, these factors are expected to fuel the demand for photorejuvenation market growth.

Intense Pulsed Light Segment is Expected to Exhibit a Significant Market Growth in the Photorejuvenation Market

Photorejuvenation is seen as one of the effective therapy for treating skin cancer. According to the Globocan, 2018, the malignant melanoma is increasing at the rate of around 3% -7% in many European countries and 2.6% in the United States. Hence, with the growing burden of skin disease and the benefits of intense pulsed light is expected to propel the market growth in this segment.

North America is Expected to Hold a Significant Share in the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period

North America is expected to be a dominant region in the Photorejuvenation market owing to increasing number of geriatric population and associated skin diseases. As per the data of U.S. Census of Bureau, in 2018, around 52 million people are aged 65 years and above. Furthermore, according to the American Journal of Managed Care (AJMC), 2017, the prevalence of atopic dermatitis in children were found to be around 10.7% while in adults it was accounted to be around 7.2% in the United States. Photorejuvenation therapy is one of the majorly used therapy for treating skin conditions and hence, it is expected to boost the market growth in this region over the forecast period.

Furthermore, to broaden the understanding, researchers have studied the global Photorejuvenation market from a geographical point of view, considering the potential regions and countries. The regional analysis will assist the market players in making sound decisions regarding their future investments.

Photorejuvenation Market report includes the following geographic areas such as North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

Market Size Forecasts: The authors of the report have provided accurate estimation of the global Photorejuvenation market size based on value and volume

Market Trend Analysis: This section of the report throws light on the approaching trends and developments in the global Photorejuvenation market

Future Prospects: The report here offers crucial information on the rewarding opportunities in the global Photorejuvenation market

This allows an understanding of the market and benefits from any lucrative opportunities that are available. Researchers have offered a comprehensive study of the existing market scenario while concentrating on the new business objectives. There is a detailed analysis of the change in customer requirements, customer preferences and the vendor landscape of the overall market.

