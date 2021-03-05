Pet Insurance Market Outlook and Opportunities in Grooming Regions: Edition 2021-2026

The Pet Insurance market studied is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of nearly 8.1%, during the forecast period. certain factors that are driving the market growth include increasing number of pet adoption and rising awareness regarding pet insurance. According to ASPCA (American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals), every year, around 6.5 million companion animals enter animal shelters in the United States.

Out of those animals, approximately 3.3 million are dogs. Furthermore, it is estimated that 3.2 million shelter animals are adopted as pets, each year. Among which, 1.6 million are dogs. According to the 2017-2018 National Pet Owners Survey conducted by the American Pet Products Association (APPA), 68% of the US households, or about 85 million families, own a pet. The survey also revealed that the total expenditure on pets was approximately USD 69,400 million, in 2017.

Approximately, 90 million dogs are owned in the United States, as per the aforementioned report. APPA also reported that 34% of dogs are purchased from breeders, while 23% of dogs and 31% of cats are obtained from an animal shelter or Humane Society. As per the Humane Society of the United States, even the countrys most underserved communities that lack affordable, accessible pet care, have a huge number of pets, which has been approximated to be around 23 million. Thus, the rise in adoption of pet animals is expected boost the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Market Scenario

Chronic Conditions Shows Lucrative Growth Opportunity in the Global Pet Insurance Market

Over the past years, there has been a significant rise in the prevalence of diabetes and obesity in pet animals. Hence, the major factor driving growth of the chronic condition segment is the increase in prevalence of diabetes in pet animals. Insulin therapy is required for the treatment of Type-1 diabetes mellitus, which is insulin-dependent diabetes mellitus. Those dogs and cats suffering from diabetes mellitus typically require two daily insulin injections, along with dietary modification. The main treatment for regulating blood glucose is giving insulin by injection.

The three common types of insulin that pets use, when they are diagnosed with diabetes are, short acting (regular crystalline insulin), intermediate acting (lente insulin), and long acting (ultralente insulin). Many such therapies are covered under the pet insurance policies, across the world.

Competitive Landscape

The global pet insurance market is competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies like Anicom Holdings Inc, Embrace Pet Insurance Agency, LLC, Figo Pet Insurance LLC, Hartville Group, Healthy Paws Pet Insurance, LLC, Hollard, Oneplan, Petfirst Healthcare LLC, Petplan, The Oriental Insurance Company Ltd, among others, hold the substantial market share in the market.

How we have factored the effect of Covid-19 in our report:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

