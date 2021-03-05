Penoxsulam Market With Emerging Key Players, Scope and Overview Forecast till 2025; Dow, BASF SE, Toronto Research Chemicals, Crystal Crop Protection Pvt Ltd

The Penoxsulam Market Research report 2021 is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The Penoxsulam report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The market report also provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, market drivers, challenges and opportunities, and forecast 2025. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The Penoxsulam report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The penoxsulam market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Penoxsulam Market: Dow, BASF SE, Toronto Research Chemicals, Hangzhou Tianlong Biotechnology Co., Ltd, Crystal Crop Protection Pvt Ltd, and others.

Market Overview:

– Growing demand of penoxsulam as biochemical from agriculture industry is forecasted to offer various opportunities for the growth of the market over the forecast period.

– Penoxsulam from agrochemical application is expected to dominate the market studied over the forecast period.

– Asia-Pacific region represents the largest market and is also expected to be the fastest-growing market over the forecast period owing to the increasing consumption from countries such as China, India, and Japan.

Key Market Trends

Growing Demand of Penoxsulam from Agrochemicals

– Penoxsulam is a systemic herbicide that moves throughout the plant tissue and prevents plants from producing a necessary enzyme, acetolactate synthase (ALS), and should be applied to plants that are actively growing mature plants which require a higher concentration of herbicide for a longer contact time.

– Penoxsulam is used to control broadleaf, sedge, and grass weeds in transplanted, dry seeded and water-seeded rice.

– Penoxsulam is a new post-emergence, acetolactate synthase (ALS) inhibitor herbicide used as a foliar spray on dry-seeded rice crops, or as either a foliar spray or a granular formulation on water-seeded rice crops in order to control broadleaf weeds, aquatic plants, and certain grasses.

– Exponentially growing population and ever-increasing demand for food necessitate the use of more agrochemicals to increase the yield per hectare, which in turn increased pressure on dwindling farmlands.

– Hence, owing to the above-mentioned factors, the application of penoxsulam from agrochemical is likely to dominate during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the market for penoxsulam during the forecast period. The rising demand of penoxsulam from agrochemical and growing application in pharmaceutical sector in developing countries like China, Japan and India is expected to drive the demand for penoxsulam in this region.

– The largest producers of penoxsulam are located in Asia-Pacific region. Some of the leading companies in the production of penoxsulam are Dow, BASF SE, Toronto Research Chemicals, Hangzhou Tianlong Biotechnology Co., Ltd and Crystal Crop Protection Pvt Ltd among others.

– The Indian economy traditionally being an agrarian economy is currently the 4th largest manufacturer of agrochemicals after the United States, Japan and China

– In recent years, the Chinese government has introduced a series of policies which include developing multinational clinical centers and accelerating the approval process of special medicine to narrow the pharmaceutical innovation gap between China and other leading countries.

– Owing to the above-mentioned factors, the market for penoxsulam in the Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow significantly during the study period.

– Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

– Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

– Analytical Tools: The Penoxsulam Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. Analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

