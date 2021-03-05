Packaging Adhesives Market By Formulation, Resin Type, Packaging Type and Forecast to 2030

The packaging adhesives market is projected to reach $17,137.4 million by 2030, advancing at a 4.6% CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be driven by factors, such as rising demand for adhesives in food & beverage packaging and increasing penetration of e-commerce worldwide. Besides, the latest trend of adopting biodegradable and recyclable packaging products is boosting the market growth.

Categories under the resin type segment of the packaging adhesives market include acrylic, rubber, ethyl vinyl acetate (EVA), polyurethane (PU), polyamide (PA), and polyvinyl acetate (PVA). Of these, the acrylic category held the largest market share, in terms of volume, in 2019, due to its properties like chemical resistance and high-temperature resistance. Additionally, acrylic adhesives find wide application in cold storage for packaging of food and beverages, as they offer instant adhesions that facilitate production efficiency and exhibit moisture resistance.

Moreover, the presence of several small-scale and large-scale product manufacturers makes the market partially consolidated. In this partially consolidated packaging adhesives market, some of the key players include Henkel AG & Co., Evonik Industries, The 3M Company, H.B. Fuller Company, Arkema Group, KGaA, Avery Dennison Corporation, and Dow Inc. The growth of these companies as a result of the rising demand for adhesives and players’ strategic measures, in turn, drives the market advance.

