Outdoor Lighting Market Analysis by Industry Segments, Share, Application, Development, Growing Demand, and Top Key Players
The prime focus of the different governments across the world at the present time is saving energy due to the surging energy crisis. It is because of this that the demand for energy efficient lighting solutions, primarily light emitting diodes (LED), is growing. Since LEDs can work efficiently for long operating hours and have low maintenance cost, they are particularly beneficial in outdoor lighting applications.
Outdoor lighting includes illumination of public landscapes and private gardens for the purpose of security, safety, convenience, and nighttime aesthetics. As per a research conducted by P&S Intelligence, in 2019, the global outdoor lighting market generated a revenue of $10.7 billion and is expected to advance at an 7.3% CAGR during the forecast period (2020–2030).
In addition to this, LEDs make excellent directional light source and are substantial with a long lifespan, which is why many local authorities, such as municipalities of different counties, have initiated projects to change their conventional outdoor lighting sources to LEDs. Apart from LEDs, high intensity discharge (HID) lamps, plasma lamps, and fluorescent lights are also utilized for outdoor lighting applications.
