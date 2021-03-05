North America Wipes Market to Grow at a CAGR of 11.0% by 2027 – Market Size, Investment Share, Future Scope, Demand and Forecast by Business Market Insights

Wipesare small moist cloth pieces that are used for cleaning surfaces. Wipes serves a number of personal and household purposes. Baby wipes, makeup removal wipes, cooling wipes, perfume wipes, body wipes, medical wipes, general cleaning wipes, pet wipes, intimate wipes, deodorant wipes, nail polish removal wipes, and antibacterial wipes are among various types of wipes that are commercially available for use. These wipes used for light rubbing or friction wiping to remove dirt or liquid from the surface. They benefit by facilitating a convenient way of maintaining personal hygiene.In addition to this, the rapid growth of the personal care industry provides opportunities for wipe manufacturers to further develop their product offerings and explore newer distribution channels. This also helps them build brand appeal and loyalty among consumers.

Wipes produced from biodegradable substances can be easily broken down by bacteriaor other living organisms over a period of time through an anaerobic process. This helps in reducing the accumulation of the waste in the environment. Therefore, biodegradable wipes are gaining high acceptance among the consumers in developed countries in North America, such as the US and Canada. Various R&D activities are undertaken by the key players to develop innovative products that have the least impact on the environment or are environment-friendly. The development of new and innovative biodegradable wipes is providing huge growth opportunities for the key market players during the forecast period.

Effect of COVID-19 on North America Wipes Market

The COVID-19 outbreak first began in Wuhan (China) in December 2019, and since then, it has spread at a fast pace across the globe. The COVID-19 virus is transmitted through contact with infected persons or carriers via respiratory droplets when they cough or sneeze, people are focusing on personal hygiene and household cleanliness. Surfaces play a significant role in transmitting pathogens;hence, preventing them from getting contaminated is important. As of March 2020, China, Italy, Iran, Spain, republic of Korea, France, Germany, and the US are among the worst affected countries in terms confirmed cases and reported deaths. The pandemic has been affecting economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. China is the global hub of manufacturing and largest raw material supplier for various industries. The lockdown of various plants and factories in China is affecting the global supply chains and negatively impacting the manufacturing and delivery schedules, and sales of various goods in different regions, including North America. The consumer goods industry is one of the major industries in North America suffering serious consequences in the form of supply chain disruptions, technology events cancellations, office shutdowns, etc. The US has the highest number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 infections in North America.

Market Insights

Growth of Personal Care Industryfavors the North Americawipesmarket growth

Wipes are commercially available in different varieties, such as baby wipes, makeup removal wipes, cooling wipes, perfume wipes, body wipes, medical wipes, general cleaning wipes, pet wipes, intimate wipes, deodorant wipes, nail polish removal wipes, and antibacterial wipes. The main advantage of using wipes is convenience. Also, high disposable income of consumers, coupled with rising purchasing power, are the factors enabling them to spend more on personal care products. Also, the expansion of personal care industries in developed and developing regions propels the demand for personal care products such as baby and facial wipes.

Additionally, an increasing influence of social media and other promotional media have increased consumer awareness about health and hygiene products. Apart from maintaining personal and household hygiene, wet tissues and wipes exhibit antibacterial, exfoliating, and moisturizing properties. This has propelled the demand for wipes among health-conscious consumers. Surfaces are known to actively transmit pathogens;it is important to prevent them from contamination. Disinfectant wipes are mainly used in the medical industry, hotels and restaurants, schools, and colleges for disinfecting the surfaces.

Type Insights

The North Americawipes market is segmented on the basis oftype into baby wipes, facial wipes, moist flushable wipes, household wipes, and others. The baby wipessegment is estimated to hold the largest share of the North America wipes market by 2027, whereas the household wipes segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Baby wipes are saturated with solutions ranges from gentle cleansing ingredients such as water, moisturizing agents, fragrance, and preservatives toalcohol-based cleansing agents. The chemicals used in baby wipes do not harm the skin, and they rather help decrease skin irritation. Facial wipes come with softeners, lotions, or added perfume to get the right properties or “feel.” They are disposable in nature and are used as alternatives for cloth handkerchiefs. Facial wipes are made from woven and non-woven materials. The surface of these wipes is often made smoother by light calendaring.

Flushable wipes are designed, engineered, and marketed in such a way that these can be flushed off for disposal in a properly designed, maintained, and operated municipal wastewater system. These wipes are designed and marketed for personal use in a bathroom setting and tested for compatibility with sewer systems. The wet wipes can serve a number of requirements for personal and household purposes. Household all-purpose cleaning wet wipes are also known as disinfectant wipes. The all-purpose disinfecting household wipes effectively clean, shine, and deodorizes all hard washable surfaces with antibacterial action.

The household wipes are impregnated with high performance formulation bearing a citrus orange fragrance. The others segment includes foot wipes, glass and surface wipes, shoe polishing wipes, and others. These products are sold by various producers under national and local brands through different packaging formats, such as pouches, premium plastics, containers, sachet, and others.

Distribution Channel Insights

The North Americawipes market, based on distribution channel, is segmented into supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, online, and others. The supermarkets and hypermarkets segment is estimated to hold a leading share of the North America wipes market by 2027, whereas the others segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Supermarkets and hypermarkets are self-help shops which offer a wide variety of wipes or wet wipes, such as baby wipes, facial wipes, and household wipes, and they display these products in an organized way in different sections and shelves to attract customers. These stores always provide some types of discounts and offers on these products, and they also come up with brand marketing ways to gain broader consumer base. Moreover, due to adequate parking space, shopping becomes easy and pleasant at supermarkets and hypermarkets. Convenience stores offer a variety of household products, thereby eliminating the need for driving to the nearest shopping mall.

The high-speed services, extended hours of operations, one-stop shopping service, etc., are the key factors that are expected to fuel the growth of the wipes sales through convenience stores. Ranging from baby wipes, facial wipes, household wipes, all-purpose household wipes, and others wipes are available in the convenient stores. Online shopping offers a greater diversity of products. For instance, baby wipes, facial wipes, foot wipes, floor wipes, and many others are available on different online platforms. Thus, buyers can choose products that suit their requirements and budgets. Besides, consumers can check the availability of products with ease, since these stores are open 24/7. Consumers can make payments via electronic transactions, and the purchased products are delivered directly to their doorstep. These factors are responsible for increasing the sale of wipes through the online platform. The others segment of wipes distribution channels includes grocery stores, cosmetic stores, and specialty stores (such as medical stores). Specialty stores, including medical stores, offer customers an extensive range of wipes products on single platform. These shops also provide great consumer experience with unique features such as high-level customer service, premium offers, and special discounts.

