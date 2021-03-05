North America Ready Meals Market Latest Advancements, Trends and Huge Business Opportunities 2021 to 2025 | The Campbell Soup Company, Nestle SA, Conagra Brands, Inc., Hormel Food Cooperation, Unilever

The North America Ready Meals Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The Report Analyses post COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

North America Ready Meals Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.96% during the forecast period (2020-2025).

The 110 Pages report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global North America Ready Meals Market: The Campbell Soup Company, Nestle SA, Conagra Brands, Inc., Hormel Food Cooperation, Unilever, Tyson Foods, Inc, The Kraft Heinz Company

– The market for ready meals is developing rapidly due to factors, such as the prevalence of a fast-paced lifestyle, especially in urban areas, which is leading to increased demand for precooked foods, among consumers, to save time. The changing food consumption patterns, due to increasing urbanization, is another factor driving the ready meals market.

– From the manufacturer’s point of view, advances in food technology and development in terms of food preparation and processing have enabled the expansion of the market. The companies are increasingly introducing health-based ready meals to cater to the unmet needs of health-conscious individuals, following an active and healthy lifestyle.

Inclination Towards Organic Ready Meals

Consumers have begun to place more value on food that offers them functional benefits apart from taste, thereby, increasing the demand for healthy, natural, and safe ready meals. These organic food alternatives are positively impacting the growth of the market. Health awareness and concerns for food safety are leading to more consumers carefully selecting their ready meals, to avoid adverse health effects. Also, organic ready meals are deriving a lot of their value through consumer trust and their perception of the products being healthy. Ready meals are becoming highly popular in the packaged food market due to their convenience and portability. In addition to this, organic ready meals are gaining traction as they are verified natural products that could substitute a full meal, and also, they are healthier than traditional ready meals due to portion-size packaging. With consumers requiring more product varieties among the segment, such as organic, chilled, and frozen pizzas, manufacturers are focusing on more product innovations to suit the new go-to health choices of people across the world.

Supermarket/Hypermarket is the Most Preferred Sales Channel

The strategy followed by the supermarkets to keep the ready meals in a glass refrigerator shelf or an open shelf to capture shopper’s attraction is adding advantage in increasing the consumer base. The large shelf space provided for ready meals, under different product type categories offered by various brands, gives the consumers an opportunity to compare the products and choose the suitable products under their budget range. This, in turn, is strongly augmenting the sales of ready meals through the supermarkets, with a wide variety of products being offered by supermarkets. The sales of ready meals through supermarkets-owned private labeled brands offer a product by understanding the traditional flavor preferences of the consumers. Moreover, keeping the price either slightly less or the same as that of other brands provide consumers a broader option to choose, as per the taste and budget.

North America’s ready meals market is a highly fragmented market with the presence of many players competing for market share. The players are diversifying their product portfolio to include more ready meals into their product range. The players are also focusing on expansion, mergers and acquisitions, and partnerships to meet the demand of consumers. The Campbell Soup Company, Nestle SA, Conagra Brands, Inc., Hormel Food Cooperation, etc are the major players in the market.

