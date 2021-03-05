North America Probiotic Drinks Market Latest Advancements, Trends and Huge Business Opportunities 2021 to 2025 | Market Share Analysis, Most Adopted Strategies, Most Active Companies, Company Profiles, Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd., PepsiCo Inc., Lifeway Foods, Danone S.A.

The North America Probiotic Drinks Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The Report Analyses post COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

North America Probiotic Drinks market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.25% during the forecast period.

The 90 Pages report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global North America Probiotic Drinks Market: Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd., PepsiCo Inc., Lifeway Foods, Danone S.A., NextFoods, Inc., Bio-K Plus International Inc., Grupo Lala, GT'S Living Foods and Others.

Market Overview:

– The market is driven by robust demand for health-based products, like probiotics, among consumers, especially the younger generations. Yogurts are a part of the American everyday food essentials and are known for improving gut functionality, along with other benefits, including immunity boost and so on. As a result, drinkable yogurt held a significant share in the market studied.

– By distribution channel, supermarkets/ hypermarkets led the revenues, owing to higher product visibility and high vulnerability to get sold as a result of impulse purchase made by consumers.

Drinkable Yogurt Holds a Significant Share in the Market

Yogurt is perceived as one of the healthiest and protein-rich on-the-go product for the consumers. Furthermore, they have paved way for the manufacturers to constantly invest in product innovation, in order to capture the evolving consumer trend and gain competitive advantage in the market. However, yogurt being a matured market in North America is witnessing an organic decline further wrecked by overall slowing dairy market in the region. Consumers are shifting from dairy based food products primarily due to lactose intolerance or on-going vegan trend toward numerous dairy alternatives present in the market. This has strongly contributed to the growth of other probiotic drink segments.

The United States Drives the Regional Market

Higher interest of middle-aged adults in maintaining digestive health is one of the major drivers that is enhancing the growth of the probiotics market in the United States. The on-going trend of healthy hydration is yet another factor, which is augmenting the sales of probiotics, such as kombucha, probiotic juices, drinkable yogurts, kefir, and others, across the country. Moreover, the distribution channels, primarily supermarkets/hypermarkets and online channels, are offering a wide range of probiotic drinks of different origins and sources for example from Icelandic, Australian, Greek to no-dairy sources such as coconuts, soy etc, which, in turn, is capturing the taste pallets and nutritional requirements of the consumers, under different age groups.

Competitive Landscape

North America Probiotic Drinks market is consolidated among key players like Yakult, PepsiCo and Danone, owing to their high market penetration and diverse portfolio offered to consumers. The leading companies are heavily investing in the development of new products and are collaborating and acquiring other companies, which are expected to increase their market shares, while strengthening the R&D activities.

