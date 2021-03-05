North America Carbon Fiber Market Survey Report 2021 Along with Statistics, Forecasts till 2025; SGL Carbon, Solvay, TEIJIN LIMITED, TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC

The North America Carbon Fiber Market Research report 2021 is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The North America Carbon Fiber report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The market report also provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, market drivers, challenges and opportunities, and forecast 2025. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The North America Carbon Fiber report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The North America carbon fiber market is estimated to witness a significant growth, at an estimated CAGR of around 12%, over the forecast period 2021 to 2025.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global North America Carbon Fiber Market: Mitsubishi Chemical Carbon Fiber and Composites Inc., SGL Carbon, Solvay, TEIJIN LIMITED, TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC, and others.

Key Market Trends

Composite Materials Segment Dominated the Market

– Composite materials are of two types – carbon fiber reinforcement polymers (CFRP) and reinforced carbon-carbon (RCC).

– Carbon filament, the raw material for the carbon fiber reinforced polymer is produced from the precursor polymers, such as polyacrylonitrile (PAN), rayon, or petroleum pitch. Carbon fiber is almost 10 times stronger than steel and less than half of its weight. It also exhibits high rigidity.

– The demand for CFRP is rising owing to the strong demand from the aerospace, defense, automobile, construction, sports, and leisure sectors.

– The CFRP is useful in weight reduction and thus is helpful in various areas. The use of these materials would help in reducing fuel usage and even coping with environmental regulations.

– The CFRP recently developed a great use in improving the marine industry. These plastics have played an impressive role in replacing the use of metals and high-tension steels.

– Reinforced Carbon-Carbon or RCC is a composite material consisting of carbon fiber reinforcement in a matrix of graphite.

– Many of the Carbon-Carbon (C-C) composites currently being produced are in the form of components for missiles and military aircraft. The most important applications include rocket nozzles, exit cones for strategic missiles, and brake discs for military aircraft.

– Potential near-term uses that have been identified are high-speed train and special automobile brakes and clutches, forging dies and molding crucibles, corrosive chemical reactors and heat exchangers, fuel cells, high thermal conductivity electronic substrates, prosthetic devices, and components for internal combustion engines and much more.

– From the above-mentioned points, we can determine the demand for the composite materials in various applications which therefore increases the consumption of carbon fiber.

United States to Dominate the Market

– In the North America region, United States dominated the ceramic coatings market. United States is one of the fastest emerging economies and has become one of the biggest production houses in the world, today. The country’s manufacturing sector is one of the major contributors to the country’s economy.

– According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the total commercial aircraft fleet is expected to reach 8,270 in 2037, owing to the growth in air cargo. Also, the US mainliner carrier fleet is expected to grow at a rate of 54 aircrafts per year due to the existing fleet getting older. Strong exports of aerospace components to countries, such as France, China, and Germany, along with robust consumer spending in the United States are driving the manufacturing activities in the aerospace industry.

– Various automotive manufacturers are planning to invest during the coming years, amid threats from the government to increase levies on auto imports from Mexico. This factor is expected to positively impact the automotive industry in the country in the coming years, thereby increasing the consumption of ceramic coatings in the automotive industry through the forecast period.

– The sports market in the United States too is growing steadily and it is expected to reach almost USD 79 billion by 2021.

– Overall, with the growing demand from various end-user industries is projected to drive the market in the country during the forecast period.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

– Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

– Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

– Analytical Tools: The North America Carbon Fiber Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. Analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

