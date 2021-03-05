Nitrogen Filling Systems Market Growth Outlook Beyond 2027

Nitrogen Filling Systems Market Introduction

Nitrogen filling system, also known as nitrogen charging system, is a highly effective way of filling hydraulic accumulators. Nitrogen filling system does not require any supplementary energy. It can be driven directly from nitrogen bottle supply.

Hydraulic accumulator is a pressure storage reservoir, wherein a non-compressible hydraulic fluid is held under pressure by an external source. The external source could be a raised weight, compressed gas, or spring.

Nitrogen filling systems are primarily used in various operations such as tire inflation, suspension, and accumulator charging in the aviation industry

The global nitrogen filling systems market is expected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period owing to the increase in demand for nitrogen filling systems in aerospace and defense industries

Key Drivers and Restraints of Nitrogen Filling Systems Market

Nitrogen gas is the cheapest and easily available gas in the market vis-à-vis other gases such as oxygen and hydrogen Thus, nitrogen filling systems are useful for charging accumulators with nitrogen gas. This is one of the major factors anticipated to fuel the global nitrogen filling systems market.

Rise in demand for gas boosters that are used to fill accumulators is anticipated to fuel the nitrogen filling systems market in the next few years

Nitrogen filling systems are suitable for pre-charging and charging accumulators, along with topping up stations of accumulators is resulting in enhanced demand for nitrogen filling systems, which is anticipated to propel the market in the near future

Hydraulic accumulators use compressibility of nitrogen gas to store liquids, as liquids are incompressible. This is projected to fuel the adoption of nitrogen filling systems in the near future.