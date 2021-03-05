Neurodiagnostics Market Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities and Market Forecast 2021 to 2027

Neurodiagnostics Market is valued at USD 5246.9 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 9050.7 Million by 2025 with the CAGR of 8.1% over the forecast period.

Increasing prevalence of neurological disorders and growing number of diagnostic centers & hospitals are the major factors driving the growth of global neurodiagnostics market.

Scope of Global Neurodiagnostics Market Report-

Neurodiagnostics is associated with health care profession that monitors, records and analyzes nervous system function to help the effective treatment of pathologic conditions. It is a technique employed by technologists to record electrical activity arising from the brain, medulla spinalis, and peripheral nerves employing a sort of techniques and instruments. It is used in preparing patients for procedures, obtaining medical histories, recording electrical potentials, calculating results, and maintaining equipment. Neurodiagnostics is a field of science devoted to recording and studying the electrical activity of the brain and nervous system. This activity is recorded using the various procedures such as electroencephalogram (EEG), nerve conduction study (NCS), electroencephalogram (EEG) and evoked potentials (EP). It is utilized in diagnosis of neurological disorders or neurological diseases. In fact, neurological disorders are increasingly recognized as major causes of death and disability around worldwide.

Global Neurodiagnostics market report is segmented on the basis of product, disease type, end-user and by regional & country level. Based on application, global Neurodiagnostics market is classified into diagnostic & imaging systems (MRI, Ultrasound), clinical testing (PCR, NGS) and reagents & consumables. Based upon disease type, global neurodiagnostics market is classified into Alzheimer’s disease, migraine, Parkinson’s disease, epilepsy, stroke, multiple sclerosis, neurodegeneration and others. Based upon end-user, global neurodiagnostics market is classified into operation theatres, hospitals, clinics and neurophysiological laboratories.

The regions covered in this Neurodiagnostics market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of Neurodiagnostics is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Neurodiagnostics Companies:

Neurodiagnostics market report covers prominent players,

GE Healthcare

Siemens Healthineers

Philips Healthcare

Hitachi, Ltd

Canon, Inc.

Lifelines Neuro Company, LLC

Natus Medical Incorporated

Hoffman-La Roche AG

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

Mitsar Co., Ltd.

Advanced Brain Monitoring

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories

QIAGEN N.V.

Nihon Kohden Corporation

ANT Neuro

Fonar Corporation

Fujirebio

DRG Instruments GmbH

Tecan Trading AG

Motion Lab Systems, Inc.

Rigaku Corporation

Neusoft Medical Systems Co., Ltd.

ELMIKO MEDICAL Sp. Z o.o.

Ridge Diagnostics

Others

Global Neurodiagnostics Market Dynamics–

Increasing prevalence of neurological disorders, growing number of diagnostic centers & hospitals, growing importance on effective & early disease diagnosis and the use of biomarker profiling for disease diagnostics are the major factors drive the growth of global neurodiagnostics market. In addition, rising patient population of neurological disorders across the globe will also boost the neurodiagnostics market growth within the forecast period. According to World Health Organization, around 50 million people have dementia across globe and there are nearly 10 million new cases every year. Furthermore, increasing advancements in diagnostic equipments and growing use of imaging techniques in drug development are also supplementing the market growth. Growing aging-related neurological diseases such as stroke, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and dementia are also augmenting the market growth. According to a report by the Alzheimer’s Association; more than 5 million Americans are living with alzheimer’s and this number is projected to rise to nearly 14 million by 2050. However, lack of skilled workers and limitations of EEGs in providing accurate diagnosis may hamper the growth of the market. In spite of that, technologically advanced diagnostic platforms in the healthcare sectors may generate new opportunities for the further growth of the market.

Global Neurodiagnostics Market Regional Analysis–

North America is expected to dominate the global neurodiagnostics market with the potential rate due to the high investments in R&D in healthcare, growing adoption of innovative technologies, rising incidence of neurological diseases and presence of leading players in the region. According to a report by the Alzheimer’s association; Alzheimer’s disease is the 6th leading cause of death in the United States. As per U.S College of Pharmacy & Health Sciences; 20 million Americans experience some form of neuropathy, and 16% of U.S. households contain an individual with brain impairment.

Europe is expected to capture the second lead in the global neurodiagnostics market due to the increasing geriatric population which is more prone to different neurological disorders such as stroke, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, autism and dementia. According to The National Autistic Society, around 700,000 people on the autism spectrum in the U.K. in 2018.

The Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing regional market over the forecast period due to the rising healthcare expenditure and growing population in countries like India and China. In addition, increasing advancements in research development in this region is also supplementing the market growth. According to Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development(OECD); in high income Asia-Pacific countries, the share of population aged over 65 years is expected to double to reach and on average 27.6% in 2050, whereas the share of population aged over 80 years is expected to triple between 2015-2050 to reach 10.2%.

Key Benefits for Global Neurodiagnostics Market Report–

Global Market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global Market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global Market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global Market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Global Neurodiagnostics Market Segmentation:–

By Product:

Diagnostic & Imaging Systems MRI Ultrasound

Clinical Testing PCR NGS

Reagents & Consumables

By Disease Type:

Alzheimer’s Disease

Migraine

Parkinson’s Disease

Epilepsy

Stroke

Multiple sclerosis

Neurodegeneration

Others

By End-User:

Operation Theatres

Hospitals

Clinics

Neurophysiological Laboratories

Regional & Country Analysis

North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada , Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy , Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

Table of Content

Chapter – Report Methodology

1.1. Research Process

1.2. Primary Research

1.3. Secondary Research

1.4. Market Size Estimates

1.5. Data Triangulation

1.6. Forecast Model

1.7. USP’s of Report

1.8. Report Description

Chapter – Global Neurodiagnostics Market Overview: Qualitative Analysis

2.1. Market Introduction

2.2. Executive Summary

2.3. Global Neurodiagnostics Market Classification

2.4. Market Drivers

2.5. Market Restraints

2.6. Market Opportunity

2.7. Neurodiagnostics Market: Trends

2.8. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.9. Market Attractiveness Analysis

Chapter – Global Neurodiagnostics Market Overview: Quantitative Analysis Chapter – Global Neurodiagnostics Market Analysis: Segmentation By Type Chapter – Global Neurodiagnostics Market Analysis: Segmentation By Application

