Net Zero Energy Buildings Market by Construction, Equipment and Future Analysis

The World Green Building Council states that the construction industry uses more than 35% of the global energy and accounts for around 40% of energy-based carbon dioxide emissions. Owing to these concerns, governments in nations worldwide are focusing on net zero energy buildings (NZEBs). Due to this transformation, the net zero energy buildings market was valued at $896.6 million in 2018, and it is projected to reach $2,106.6 million by 2024. As per P&S Intelligence, this expansion will be at a CAGR of 15.6% during 2019–2024.

Additionally, international associations are setting construction targets, thus providing growth opportunities to the net zero energy buildings market. These targets aspire to develop NZEBs in commercial as well as residential sectors to protect the environment from the harmful impact of fossil fuel burning. This is evident in the annual World Green Building Week campaign undertaken by the World Green Building Council, which states how buildings and new infrastructure can achieve 100% net zero emissions by 2050 and reach 40% fewer carbon emissions by 2030.

Therefore, the rising awareness about global warming and the impact of fossil fuel consumption will increase the construction of NZEBs, which is also backed by the strong government regulations and construction targets set by international associations.

