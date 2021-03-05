Nebulizers Market: 6.5% Cagr Projected Between 2013 And 2019 As Government Initiatives Surge In Developing Countries

A nebulizer is a medical device used for the treatment of respiratory disorders (asthma, COPD and cystic fibrosis) that converts liquid medication into mist or aerosol. Thus, the medicine can easily reach into the lungs of a patient when inhaled through mouth or a face mask. The global nebulizers market is dominated by various devices powered by electric current and rechargeable batteries. This research report explains various advancements occurring in this market and analyzes the global nebulizers market by products and geography. This report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a market snapshot that provides overall information of various segments and sub-segments that are contained in the report. Comparative analysis has also been included in the executive summary that resembles the market share of each region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, RoW) in 2012 and 2019 respectively.

The nebulizers market based on products is segmented into pneumatic nebulizer, ultrasonic nebulizer and mesh nebulizer. Pneumatic nebulizers are categorized as vented and breath actuated nebulizers. Ultrasonic nebulizers are further segmented into standalone and portable nebulizers. Likewise, mesh nebulizers are further segmented into static mesh and vibrating mesh nebulizers. The market for these nebulizer devices has been extensively analyzed based on usefulness, effectiveness, sales revenue of the devices and geographic presence. The market size and forecast in terms of USD million for each devices type as well as sub types has been provided for the period 2011 to 2019. The nebulizers market report also provides % compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) for each market segment for the forecast period 2013 to 2019, considering 2012 as the base year.

Market size estimations involved in-depth study of demand of nebulizer devices in hospitals, clinics and research organizations, average price range of each segment. Additionally, disease prevalence, geographic presence and historical year-on-year growth has been taken into consideration for calculating the market size. The market size estimated for each category is based on secondary data obtained for all the above factors cumulatively. The data obtained from secondary research was analyzed extensively and has been validated with the help of industry experts in order to arrive at the most accurate market size estimations.

Geographically, the nebulizers market has been categorized into four major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (ROW). The market size and forecast for each of these regions have been provided for the period 2011 to 2019 along with CAGR (%) for the forecast period 2013 to 2019. The research study also incorporates the competitive scenario in these regions. A detailed qualitative analysis of the factors responsible for driving and restraining the growth of the global nebulizers market and future opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis and key players’ market share analysis in 2012 in the nebulizers market. A PESTLE analysis has also been done while estimating individual geographies in order to provide current as well as future status.

A list of recommendations has been provided for new entrants to help establish a strong presence and for existing market players to increase market share. The report also profiles major players in the nebulizers market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies adopted by the companies to ensure sustainability and maximize profits, product portfolio and recent developments. Major players profiled in the report include Agilent Technologies, Inc., Allied Healthcare Products, Inc., CareFusion Corporation, Covidien plc, GE Healthcare Ltd., GF Health Products, Inc., Omron Healthcare Co., Ltd, PARI Respiratory Equipment, Inc. and Philips Healthcare.