Military Electro-optical and Infrared Systems Market 2021 After COVID-19 Developments Analysis of Best Key Players – FLIR Systems Inc., L3Harris Technologies Inc., BAE Systems plc

The Military Electro-optical and Infrared Systems Market Research report 2021 is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The Military Electro-optical and Infrared Systems report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The market report also provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, market drivers, challenges and opportunities, and forecast 2025. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The Military Electro-optical and Infrared Systems report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The military electro-optical and infrared systems market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 3.02% during the forecast period 2021 to 2025.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Military Electro-optical and Infrared Systems Market: FLIR Systems Inc., L3Harris Technologies Inc., BAE Systems plc, Thales Group, Lockheed Martin Corporation, and others.

Key Market Trends

The Sea-based Segment to Experience the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period

The sea-based segment of the market is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of territorial conflicts and border issues has increased the risk for maritime assets of militaries, which has led to increasing emphasis on surveillance, threat detection, and target identification at sea. As modern combats involve a greater emphasis on these capabilities, armed forces are mostly focusing on the incorporation and integration of sophisticated and advanced sensor systems into their naval vessels. It is important for navies to obtain motion imagery from EO/IR sensors that provide day-night, long-range eyes on the target, which improves their ability to identify targets, perform threat assessment, assess intent in accordance with the rules of engagement, and support weapon engagement through automatic tracking and fire control solutions through line-of-sight. Thus, the need for better sensor systems that are highly reliable and accurate for the maritime patrol to improve sea-based situational awareness has increased. In addition, as the naval vessels are isolated from the terrain, it becomes important for them to possess advanced threat detection and countermeasure systems for their long-time survival from impending threats. This is driving the growth of R&D in these sea-based EO/IR sensors currently. Several nations are upgrading their naval EO/IR sensor systems. In August 2019, the US Department of Defense announced the agreement with FLIR Surveillance Inc. for the supply, repair, and upgradation of Sea Star SAFIRE III Electro-optics Sensor Systems. The project is expected to be completed by August 2024. Such developments are expected to bolster the prospects for the sea-based segment in the years to come.

North America held the Largest Market Share in 2019

North America held the largest share in the market in 2019, primarily due to high demand from the US armed forces for the EO/IR systems. The enhanced capabilities of the adversaries on the battlefield forced the United States to increase its investment in technologically advanced weapon systems. Also, the growing involvement of the US armed forces in various global conflicts significantly contributed to the growth of the procurement of advanced ISR systems and other systems that enhance the situational awareness of the military. In February 2020, the current US president proposed the FY 2021 budget of USD 740.5 billion for national security, of which USD 705.4 billion is allocated for the Department of Defense (DoD). The FY 2021 base budget includes funding of about USD 125 billion for enhancing the mission readiness of various armed forces of the country. The focus of the country on obtaining advanced ISR capabilities is proving to be fruitful for several EO/IR technology providers. Raytheon, in August 2019, secured a potential seven-year, USD 534 million contract to develop an infrared thermal viewer system for the US Army and provide the related engineering services. As a part of the modernization of military equipment, in October 2019, L3Harris Technologies received an order of worth USD 454 million for 65 WESCAM MX-10D electro-optical sensor suite units from the US Army. This sensors will be mounted on the Tactical Unmanned Air Systems Shadow UAV (RQ-7Bv2) currently in service, which will allow the drones to geolocate and tag air and ground targets. Also, these sensors will provide additional situational awareness against the new vehicles and weapons. Similar orders for new electro-optical sensors and the upgrading of various military systems with advanced EO/IR sensors is anticipated to propel the growth of the market in the region during the forecast period.

– Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

– Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

– Analytical Tools: The Military Electro-optical and Infrared Systems Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. Analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

