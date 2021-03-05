Middle-East and Africa Freighter Aircraft Market With Emerging Key Players, Scope and Overview Forecast till 2025; The Boeing Company, Airbus SE, Textron Inc

The Middle-East and Africa Freighter Aircraft Market Research report 2021 is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The Middle-East and Africa Freighter Aircraft report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The market report also provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, market drivers, challenges and opportunities, and forecast 2025. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The Middle-East and Africa Freighter Aircraft report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The Middle-East and Africa freighter aircraft market is expected to register a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period 2021 to 2025.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Middle-East and Africa Freighter Aircraft Market: The Boeing Company, Airbus SE, ATR, Textron Inc, Israel Aerospace Industries, and others.

Key Market Trends

Middle-East and Africa is Becoming an Important Hub for Air Freight

In the Middle-East and Africa region, the demand for air cargo is growing. The region accounted for nearly 16% of the global air freight demand in the world in 2019. African region recorded a strong 2019 full-year performance, which saw its air freight volumes expand by 7.4%, and air freight capacity increased by 13.3%, primarily driven by the strong capacity growth and investment linkages with Asia region. However, Middle-Eastern carriers witnessed a decline in demand of 4.8% in 2019 with a slight annual capacity increase of 0.7%, due to a weaker global trade in 2019, together with airline restructuring in the region. Nevertheless, airlines in the Middle-East have witnessed huge demand for cargo services in Q1 2020 as the need to transport food and medicine is increased amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The growing demand for air freight is expected to bolster the market prospects during the forecast period.

Derivative of Non-Cargo Aircraft Segment is Anticipated to Register the Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period

The Derivative of Non-Cargo Aircraft segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019 and is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the increasing presence of the airlines in the region which offer both air cargo transport and passenger transport. Several passenger airlines in the region are entering the cargo freight business due to which they are preferring the conversion of their existing aircraft into the freighter models to reduce the costs incurred in buying new freighter aircraft, as the converted models are far cheaper than newly built freighters. For instance, in 2018, EgyptAir announced that it will be increasing its focus on its cargo segment. EgyptAir Cargo, through fleet renewal and expansion of its Cairo cargo hub, expected a boost in its cargo capacity by 30%. Also, the airline took delivery of the first A330-200 passenger-to-freighter conversion from Elbe Flugzeugwerke GmbH (EFW), the joint venture between ST Engineering Aerospace and Airbus in 2018, and two more such aircraft in 2019. Such developments are expected to propel the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

– Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

– Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

– Analytical Tools: The Middle-East and Africa Freighter Aircraft Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. Analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

