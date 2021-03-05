Middle-East and Africa Coil Coatings Market Along With Covid-19 Impact Reviews and Analysis 2021 Along With Study Reports 2025Coil Coaters, Paint Suppliers, Pretreatment, Resins

The Middle-East and Africa Coil Coatings Market Research report 2021 is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The Middle-East and Africa Coil Coatings report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The market report also provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, market drivers, challenges and opportunities, and forecast 2025. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The Middle-East and Africa Coil Coatings report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The Middle-East and Africa coil coatings market is estimated to witness a healthy growth, at an estimated CAGR of over 4.5%, over the forecast period 2021 to 2025.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Middle-East and Africa Coil Coatings Market: Coil Coaters, Paint Suppliers, Pretreatment, Resins, Pigments, and Equipment, and others.

Key Market Trends

Increasing Demand from Building & Construction Industry

– The increasing demand of coil coatings is primarily due to its extensive use as coated material in end-user industries, such as construction, rapid industry development, urbanization, and increase in per capita income, along with rise in consumer spending.

– Wood panels, roofs, metal sheets are some of the products, which are using in coating material for the construction industry. These products are also providing artistic appeal to commercial and residential buildings. Additionally, rising non-residential construction activities, including commercial building, manufacturing industries, and factories, have activated the demand for coil coatings to sustain in harsh weather conditions.

– Coil coating is basically a multi-layer coating of pigments, resins, and primers that are used to coat metal sheets, such as aluminum and steel. They are used to protect the material against harsh environmental conditions and also for providing corrosion resistance.

– The Middle East & Africa construction sector is expected to hold greater opportunities for digitization and revitalization of building assets, as well as adaptive modular design as a construction tool.

– Saudi Arabia appears to be the most active country in the Middle East construction market. Saudi Arabian capital projects are estimated to worth around USD 2.1 trillion, followed by the United Arab Emirates with capital projects of USD 713 billion. Egypt and Kuwait have projects of worth USD 578 billion and USD 215 billion, respectively.

– Egypt is also one of the markets in the Middle East & African region that is characterized by stability and steady progress, owing to the accelerating demand and extension growth of the utilities and residential sectors.

– Due to such factors, growth of coil coatings is expected to increase in the Middle East & African (MEA) region.

Saudi Arabia to Dominate the Market

– The market openness and investment opportunities were limited in Saudi Arabia, when compared with other emerging economies. However, the government, in its 10th development plan, is reforming its economic strategies, with investments in diversified sectors, and trying to attract private investments into the country, in order to make it a diversified economy that is not dependent on oil.

– The country has generated large-scale projects worth USD 800 billion, to boost its infrastructure in the coming years. The government has expansive plans for the development of social infrastructure, transportation, and energy and utility construction in the country. The country’s primary growth in construction has been largely powered by the massive investments done by the government, and an increased inflow of FDI.

– The other major end-user industry is automotive. Saudi is focusing on establishing itself as the new automotive hub in the Middle East. Although the country is a large importer of vehicles and auto parts, it is now trying to attract original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to open their production plants in the country, to develop the domestic auto industry.

– Moreover, the country is experiencing a steady growth in new car sales in the market, which is expected to reach one million units by 2020, growing at a rate of 6.7% per annum. According to the General Authority for Statistics, the automotive industry is expected to witness a growth rate of around 4-5% annually, over the next decade.

– The growing end-use sectors are anticipated to provide huge opportunities for the growth of the coil coatings market, in the coming years.

– Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

– Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

– Analytical Tools: The Middle-East and Africa Coil Coatings Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. Analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

