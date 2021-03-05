Middle-East and Africa Business Jet Market Along With Covid-19 Impact Reviews and Overview, Business Scenario 2025; Textron Inc., Bombardier Inc., Dassault Aviation

The Middle-East and Africa Business Jet Market Research report 2021 is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The Middle-East and Africa Business Jet report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The market report also provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, market drivers, challenges and opportunities, and forecast 2025. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The Middle-East and Africa Business Jet report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The Middle-East and Africa Business Jet Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period 2021 to 2025.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Middle-East and Africa Business Jet Market: Gulfstream Aerospace (General Dynamics Corporation), Textron Inc., Bombardier Inc., Dassault Aviation, Embraer SA, Airbus SE, and others.

Make an Inquiry about this report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07202152835/middle-east-and-africa-business-jet-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=Ab56

Key Market Trends

Increasing Number of High Net Worth Individuals (HNWIs) Bolstering Demand for Long Range Business Jet

The lifestyle of a majority of the HNWIs requires frequent traveling to attend to their business and private affairs. Although the HNWIs in North America dominated the global business jet market for decades, regulatory changes in the emerging economies have resulted in the internationalization of the demand for business jets. Statistics reveal that the Middle Eastern HNWIs prefer to buy more expensive planes than their counterparts, nearly 2.5 times higher than the global average, primarily due to their luxury requirements. Also, it has been observed that customers in the Middle-East have preferred large-cabin long-range models over light and mid-size jets. Besides, several airlines such as the Emirates have diversified their services to attract more HNWI customers by launching their dedicated fleet of business jets that can be operated on a chartered model. A projected positive outlook for the Middle Eastern economy and an increase in the current HNWI population in the region is expected to enhance the demand for the business jet in the region, and result in more deliveries and innovative business models for the charter operators in the region to maximize their profits.

South Africa to Register the Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period

In South Africa, air travel is no longer a luxury commodity, it is a necessity with the lack of rail and road infrastructure. In recent years, significant investments have been channeled towards chartered services. For instance, in July 2019, with the help of new investment partners, South African passenger charter carrier Fly Titan rebranded as Private Sky Charter and envisions to expand its scale of operations in the upcoming period. On the other hand, in July 2019, ExecuJet, a member of the Luxaviation Group, added the second Pilatus PC-24 into its managed fleet of the jet portfolio for the African region. South Africa also hosts several air shows that enable general aircraft manufacturers to showcase their latest offerings to the prospective end-users and gather valuable inputs and insights for product refinement. Aero South Africa is Africa’s largest general aviation trade show, covers the full spectrum of services and products for the aviation industry. In 2019, the show attracted over 35,000 visitors from 60 countries, while over 100 exhibiting companies showcased their latest innovations at the event.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

– Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

– Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

– Analytical Tools: The Middle-East and Africa Business Jet Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. Analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

For More Information On This Report, Please Visit:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07202152835/middle-east-and-africa-business-jet-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025?Mode=Ab56

Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

If you have any questions about any of our “Middle-East and Africa Business Jet Market Report” or would like to schedule a personalized free demo of the Middle-East and Africa Business Jet market report, please do not hesitate to contact me at [email protected].

Media Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) MarketInsightsReports

Email: [email protected]

Tel: + 1704 266 3234, +91-750-707-8687