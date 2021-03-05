Microsurgery Robot Market Revenue Forecast 2021-2027 By Regional Manufacturers

Microsurgery Robot Market is valued at USD 0.94 Billion in 2019 and expected to reach USD 2.41 Billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 14.36% over the forecast period.

The rapid increase of chronic diseases, as well as technological development, is the major driving factor for Global Microsurgery Robot Market.

Scope of Global Microsurgery Robot Market Report–

Microsurgery robot is an assisted surgery by robots that permits surgical equipment penetration with minimal incisions. Microsurgery robot can be applied for both intracorporal and extracorporal surgical procedures. Features such as three-dimensional high definition magnifications, a steady ergonomic platform, elimination of physiologic tremor and motion scaling are reasons for which microsurgeons are more inclined to use this technology. Other than that, assistance from robots allows the micro surgeon to surgery to problematic intracorporeal locations in a minimally invasive manner.

Global microsurgery robot market report is segmented on the basis of product, end- user and by regional & country level. Based on product, global microsurgery robot market is classified as ophthalmology surgery, cardiovascular surgery, neurovascular surgery, gastrointestinal surgery, obstetrics and gynecology surgery, urology surgery, oncology surgery, ENT surgery, reconstructive surgery, micro anastomosis and ureterorenoscopy. Based on end-user, the market is divided into hospitals & clinics, ambulatory surgical centers and research institutes.

The regions covered in this microsurgery robot market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of microsurgery robot is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Microsurgery Robot Manufacturers:

Some major key players for global microsurgery robot market are,

Auris Health Inc

Zimmer Biomet

Intuitive Surgical

Stryker

Mazor Robotics Corporation

Medtronic

Meerecompany

Medrobotics

Smith & Nephew PLC

Titan Medical, Inc.

TransEnterix Surgical, Inc.

Others.

Global Microsurgery Robot Market Dynamics–

Increasing demand for minimally invasive treatments, decreased post-operative complications and advancement in technology such as miniaturization of medical robots are expected to drive the growth of microsurgery robot market. For instance, use of minimally invasive surgery which includes robots in laparoscopic colon surgery have benefits such as decreased complication rates, improved physiological function after surgery, faster recovery and hospital discharge etc. which increases the demand of microsurgery robots. The application of microsurgery is demonstrating quicker patient recovery times, less blood loss, and less pain, particularly when compared to conventional open surgery. This has resulted in growing surgeries and increased access to robotic surgery. In 2017, 32% year-over-year growth in the use of its robotic surgery systems among general surgeons has occurred mainly in North America. Surgeons are now expecting that the robotic surgery volumes will account for up to 35% of their operative volume in future. Additionally, surgeons expects the significant growth in robotic colorectal, gastric, hernia, hepatobiliary, and pancreatic procedures in the coming few years. Other factors such as precision that is provided by robots improves quality of surgery, decreasing hospital stay and initiatives taken by governments such as funding to improve the efficiency is propelling the microsurgery robot market. Furthermore, prevalence of chronic diseases and growing awareness about microsurgical robots and benefits that comes with it, have helped in the expansion of global microsurgery robot market. But, the robotic surgery is costlier and seems as no more effective than other established operative approaches, such as traditional laparoscopic and open surgery. Recent technological developments provide the robotic platform with improved optical magnification, better intraoperative imaging, and more precise ablation techniques for microsurgical procedures and can offer various opportunities for the further growth of the market.

Global Microsurgery Robot Market Regional Analysis–

North America is dominating the microsurgery robot market with highest share due to the developed healthcare infrastructure, early adoption of robotic surgery, presence of major players and awareness of benefits of microsurgery robot in this region. The General Surgery news stated that more than 140 thousand robotic surgeries are being performed in U.S. every year due to high per capita and disposable income. In case of Asia-Pacific, the market is going to expand with high CAGR within the forecast period due to the increasing rate of chronic and infectious diseases, growing health care expenditure along with rising per capita income, R&D activities and introduction of new technology.

Global Microsurgery Robot Market Segmentation:–

By Product: Ophthalmology surgery, Cardiovascular surgery, Neurovascular surgery, Gastrointestinal surgery, Obstetrics and gynecology surgery, Urology surgery, oncology surgery, ENT surgery, reconstructive surgery, Micro anastomosis, Ureterorenoscopy

By End-User: Hospitals & clinics, Ambulatory surgical centers, Research institutes

Regional & Country Analysis

North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada , Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy , Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

