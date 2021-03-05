Mexico Sodium Reduction Ingredient Market Global Production, Demand and Business Outlook 2021

Mexico Sodium Reduction Ingredient Market report provides an in-depth analysis of the key market insights, its future trends and developments, profiles of leading players, key restraints and drivers, segmentation and forecasting. The report highlights the market size and CAGR of the important segments, thus providing quick relevant information of the Mexico market. The report consists of several aspects that affect the growth of the Sodium Reduction Ingredient market. It also offers an excellent growth opportunity for the new entrants and assisting them to get more profit.

The Mexican sodium reduction ingredient market is projected to register a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

– The market is majorly driven by increasing awareness regarding the health effects of excessive sodium consumption. Its increasing application in confectionaries, bakery products, frozen foods, and dairy products is expected to complement the market growth further.

– Furthermore, sodium reduction ingredients are gaining prominence in food flavors and preparations, such as seasonings and sauces, as these ingredients also act as masking agents that remove bitterness and metallic after-taste in food products. This is expected to strengthen its market demand in the country further.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Cargill Incorporated, Kerry Inc., Lallemand Inc., Lesaffre & Cie, Angel Yeast Co. Ltd, Manuchar Mexico

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The report offers an exhaustive geographical analysis of the Mexico Sodium Reduction Ingredient market, covering important regions, viz, North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key countries (regions), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

Rising Awareness Toward Heath Effects of High Sodium Intake

Increasing consumer awareness regarding the detrimental effects on the consumption of excessive sodium in the body is expected to boost the overall growth of the sodium reduction ingredient market. The hazards related to a high-sodium diet, such as cardiac diseases, high blood pressure, and hypertension, have been documented widely in the past decade. Besides, governmental interventions, coupled with multi-sector efforts by several organizations, have raised awareness regarding the harmful effects of excessive consumption of sodium on the body. According to the INEGI, an estimated number of 141,619 deaths in Mexico were recorded due to heart conditions, which was the leading reason for deaths in 2017. Thus, increasing public awareness has anticipated boosting the overall growth in the demand for the sodium reducing ingredients market.

Competitive Landscape

The Mexican sodium reduction ingredient market is competitive and fragmented, owing to the presence of many regional and domestic players. Emphasis is given on the merger, expansion, acquisition, and partnership of the companies, along with new product development as strategic approaches adopted by the leading companies to boost their brand presence among consumers. Key players dominating the market include Cargill Incorporated, Kerry Inc., Lallemand Inc., Lesaffre & Cie, and AngelYeast Co. Ltd.

Note : All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

