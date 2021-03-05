Methyl Ethyl Ketone Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021- Arkema S.A., ExxonMobil Chemical, Shell Chemicals, Maruzen Petrochemical Co. Ltd

Global Methyl Ethyl Ketone Market This market research provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Research classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

The global methyl isobutyl carbinol (MIBC) market is expected to register a CAGR of 2.85% during the forecast period. MIBC is used in frothers, surface coatings, adhesives, cosmetics, toiletries, and cleaners; finds application in the pharmaceutical industry for the extraction of vitamins and minerals, as wetting agents in lithographic printing, and as chemical intermediates; it is used in the production of lube oil additives, hydraulic fluids, and plasticizers.

Market competition by Top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the Top players including-

Arkema S.A., ExxonMobil Chemical, Shell Chemicals, Maruzen Petrochemical Co. Ltd., Sasol Solvents, PetroChina Lanzhou Petrochemicals, Zibo Qixiang Petrochemical Industry Group Co. Ltd, Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd, SK Energy Co. Ltd, Cetex Petrochemicals , Ineos Solvents, Tasco Chemicals, Tonen Chemicals, Fushun Petrochemical Company, AkzoNobel

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Global (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Global)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Global, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa

Surging Demand for Frothers in Copper and Molybdenum Sulfide Ores

Frothers used in the mining industry are generally alcohol- or glycol-based reagents. Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol is widely used as a frother in metal and non-metallic ores industry. Copper is an essential component in radiators, motors, connectors, wiring, bearings, and brakes used in cars and trucks. Multiple applications of copper in various industries have been increasing the demand for copper, worldwide. The demand for molybdenum disulfide has also been increasing, owing to its wide application as dry lubricant in greases, dispersions, friction materials, and bonded coatings. The increasing activities of flotation plants used in copper and molybdenum extracting sectors are likely to increase the demand for methyl isobutyl carbinol during the forecast period

Plasticizers is Expected to Dominate the Market

Owing to growth in the plasticizers demand for end-user applications, such as, flooring & wall, film & sheet coverings, wires & cables, coated fabrics, consumer goods, etc., the demand for MIBC is also expected to rise. Additionally, the rising demand for lightweight vehicles and introduction of new emission standards have been driving the demand for PVC products in automotive applications. MIBC is generally mixed with PVC for the plasticity and viscosity of the product used in the automotive industry. Thus, growth in the demand for such products in the automotive industry is likely to increase the demand for MIBC during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Dominates the Market

In 2017, Asia-Pacific was the dominant consumer of the market. This region is also expected to be the fastest-growing market, owing to growing demand from developing economies for automobile, mining, and coating industries. The increasing number of mining operations and upcoming government projects in China and India are providing a lucrative opportunity for the growth of the market in the future. The United States is expected to continue being the leading country in North America. Robust growth in the mining industry is expected to favor the market growth over the forecast period. Copper mining has been a major activity in the United States, with vast deposits of copper available in the country.

Notable Developments in the Market

September 2017: Celanese Corporation announced the increase in prices of its acetyl derivatives. The product price of MIBC had increased by USD 0.08 (USD/lb).

May 2017: Sumitomo Chemical announced that it is establishing a new manufacturing and sales base for polypropylene (PP) compounds in the city of Chengdu, Sichuan Province, to strengthen the Automotive Materials business in China. MIBC is used as a plasticizer in these compounds.

Major points covered in this research are:-

─Methyl Ethyl Ketone Market Overview, Segment by Type (Product Category), by Application, by Region (2020-2023), Competition by Manufacturers

─Global Market Size (Value) of Methyl Ethyl Ketone (2020-2023)

─Global Methyl Ethyl Ketone Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value), Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2020-2023)

─Global Methyl Ethyl Ketone Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

─Global Methyl Ethyl Ketone Market Analysis by Application

─Global Methyl Ethyl Ketone Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

─Methyl Ethyl Ketone Manufacturing Cost Analysis

─Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

─Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

─Market Effect Factors Analysis

─Global Methyl Ethyl Ketone Market Forecast (2020-2023)

─Competitive Landscape

─Research Findings and Conclusion

Finally, this Methyl Ethyl Ketone report covers the market scenario and its development prospects over the coming years. Report likewise manages the type analysis, contrasting it with the significant application, recent Methyl Ethyl Ketone product development and gives an outline of the potential Global market.

