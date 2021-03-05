Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA) Drugs Market Industry Analysis Size, Global Market Revenue and Share by Manufacturers

Global MRSA Drugs Market: Overview

This report on the Global Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA) Drugs Market analyzes the current and future scenario of the global market. Rise in private and public funding for R&D of novel anti-MRSA drug molecules, increase in prevalence of MRSA infections, and their improved screening are boosting the growth of the global MRSA drugs market. According to CDC, two in every 100 people carry MRSA. Introduction of generic drugs for the MRSA treatment, and upsurge in the consumption of antibiotics in the developing countries are some of the factors expected to drive the growth of global MRSA drugs market during the forecast period.

The MRSA drugs market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes market snapshot that provides information about various segments. It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to the segments based on drug class, route of administration, distribution channel, and geography. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints, and opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. Additionally, the report comprises epidemiological assessment of MRSA infection, in terms of causes, complications, current & future treatment options for MRSA, along with its prevalence rate in key countries. The report contains comparative analysis of key companies operating in the global MRSA drugs market, in terms of strategic developments, current and future market positioning, and their key differential parameters, to help understand the competitive landscape in the market. Moreover, the global corporate scenario is provided in the report with major pipeline products of emerging and established pharmaceutical manufacturers, and their respective dosage forms. This report also provides market attractiveness and its analysis in terms of geography and market share analysis by key players, thus presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global MRSA drugs market.

Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA) Drugs Market: Snapshot

Staphylococcus aureus is a bacteria commonly found on nose or skin of healthy people. MRSA i.e., methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, is thus a type of staphylococcus aureus that is resistant to beta-lactam antibiotic called methicillin. MRSA strains do not respond to methicillin treatment. Around 1% of the population carrying staphylococcus aureus on their nose or skin are infected by MRSA. The infection causes skin and tissue infection, and is transmitted by direct skin-to-skin contact. Global MRSA drugs market accounted for a revenue of US$ 2,967.0 Mn in 2016, and is estimated to reach the value of US$ 3,908.2 Mn by the end of 2025, reflecting a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period.

According to CDC, two in every 100 people carry MRSA. Prolonged stay of patients in long-term health care facilities is a major factor giving rise to a serious issue of surplus MRSA infections. According to the Healthcare Cost & Utilization Project (HCUP), a family of health care databases in the U.S., the rate of deaths of hospitalized patients caused by MRSA infections is higher than non-hospitalized patients (4.7% vs. 2.1% respectively). Improved screening of antibiotic resistant strains of bacteria by using technologically advanced diagnostic tools, and upsurge in the consumption of antibiotics across the globe are the major factors expected to fuel the growth of global MRSA drugs market during the forecast period. Key companies are entering the distribution agreements with the emerging regional players to improve the accessibility of their anti-MRSA agents. Basilea Pharmaceutica, one of the leading MRSA drugs manufacturer, entered into a license agreement for its anti-MRSA antibiotic Zevtera (ceftobiprole) with Shenzhen China Resources Gosun Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (China). Such key strategies being adopted by the manufacturers is expected to propel the growth of MRSA drugs market during the forecast period. There is significant unmet need for the MRSA infection, which create huge opportunities for existing players and new entrants in the market. Also adopting the strategies such as establishing commercial partnerships for co-development and commercialization of anti-MRSA agents provide scope for opportunities in the global MRSA drugs market. However, lack of systematic surveillance for MRSA infection in developing countries is likely to hamper the growth of MRSA drugs market during 2017-2025.

Global MRSA Drugs Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global MRSA drugs has been categorized into five major regions and the key countries in the respective region: North America (U.S. and Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America) and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC Countries, Israel, and Rest of Middle East & Africa). The market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.

Companies Mentioned in Report

The report also profiles major players in the global MRSA drugs based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, SWOT analysis, and recent developments. Major players profiled in this report include Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd., The Medicines Company, Theravance Biopharma, Allergan, Merck & Co., Inc., and Pfizer, Inc.

