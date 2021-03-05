Maple Water Market Size, Trends, Company Profiles, Growth Rate, Trends and its Emerging Opportunities

The increasing demand for natural and organic products is driving the growth of the global maple water market. Enriched with 46 bioactive nutrients, such water enhances the human immune system, which makes it highly acceptable among consumers. The marketing of such water is an innovative concept, which has been incorporated by few beverage manufacturers globally. However, owing to its market potential, several new beverage manufactures are also venturing into it. The unflavored segment dominated the global market in 2014 and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period.

Maple tress exists as several types of species, most of which are trees with height 10 – 45 meters and others are shrubs of 10 meters. Maple water features under tree water genre of bottled water, which includes detox water, birch sap, cactus water, and watermelon water. Before being commercialized, maple sap was consumed by native Canadians. It is a substitute for beverages, such as coconut water and vitamin water. It also has large shelf life, which is 18 months unopened and about 7 – 10 days after opening the bottle. The major bottled water manufacturers offer water with flavors, such as crisp apple, and acai blueberry pomegranate. The global maple water market is receiving tough competition from such bottled water variants, as the latter is readily available and has wide consumer base.

