Low Calorie Food Market is Booming Worldwide in Coming Years

The global low calorie food market is growing at a significant rate, due to increase in geriatric population, growing health awareness, swift adoption of healthy lifestyle, and increasing diabetes and obesity rates. There is a high demand for low calorie foods in the countries with excessive obese population such as Brazil, China, and India. The changing food pattern of children and youth is providing ample growth opportunities for the low calorie food market in the coming years. Low calorie products such as splenda, sugar free, and glucerna SR tablets are offering growth opportunities for the low calorie food manufacturers in the emerging market.

The bland taste of low calorie foods, as compared to regular foods is limiting their consumption to some extent. Low calorie food includes artificial sweetener, which is considered as unhealthy. This acts as a growth restraint for the low calorie food market.

Some of the competitors in the low calorie food market are Abbott Laboratories, Dr. Pepper Snapple Group Inc., The Coca-Cola Company, McNeil Nutritionals LLC, Bernard Food Industries Inc., Cargill Incorporated, PepsiCo Inc., Zydus Wellness Limited, and Nestle S.A.

