LiDAR Drones Market registering a Massive CAGR of 36.03% during forecast period 2026

LiDAR drones are unmanned aerial vehicles that are equipped with light detection and ranging sensors, cameras in combination with processing technology which provides the accurate environmental location and information. A laser is beamed from the sensors which are detected by the various scanners and this information is recorded, and the time calculated for the laser to reflect back is detected so that the accurate object information is measured.

Global LiDAR Drones Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 34.53 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 404.83 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 36.03% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increased adoption of the product from private and government organizations.

Market Drivers:

Rapid demand and adoption of the product from the agricultural industry and farming practices; this factor is expected to drive the market growth

Growth in demand for accurate and efficient surveillance systems from the various end-use industries is expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Lack of skilled professionals and pilots required to manoeuvre these drones is expected to restrain the market growth

Concerns regarding the management of air traffic amid growing levels of drones in the environment; this factor is expected to restrain the market growth

Segmentation : Global LiDAR Drones Market

By Component

LiDAR Lasers

Navigation & Positioning

UAV Camera

Others

By Product

Rotary Wing LiDAR Drone

Fixed Wing LiDAR Drone

By Application

Corridor Mapping

Archaeology

Construction

Environment

Entertainment

Defense

Precision Agriculture

Others

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Malaysia

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South Africa

Egypt

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Israel

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in LiDAR drones market are DJI; SICK AG; 3D Robotics; Velodyne Lidar, Inc.; Waymo LLC; Teledyne Optech; RIEGL Laser Measurement Systems GmbH; Leica Geosystems AG – Part of Hexagon; Phoenix LiDAR Systems; HEXAGON; FARO Technologies, Inc.; Blue Skies Drone Rental; Trimble Inc.; Ouster, Inc.; Valeo; Topcon; Leosphere; Fagerman Technologies, dba. LiDARUSA; 3D LASER MAPPING and Coptrz.

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2018, SICK AG announced the launch of high-precision light detection and ranging sensors. The sensors termed as “LMS1000” and “MRS1000” are set to be used as infrared LiDAR sensors providing high levels of accuracy even in large distances. The sensors are equipped with company’s HDDM+ technology providing consisting effective accurate information

In September 2017, Trimble Inc. announced the launch of three new GNSS-Inertial Systems for Direct Georeferencing on UAVs (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles), termed as “APX-15-EI UAV”, “APX-18 UAV” and “APX-20 UAV”. These products are expected to expand the products portfolio of the company’s Direct Georeferencing on UAVs

Competitive Analysis

Global LiDAR drones market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of LiDAR drones market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and South America.

