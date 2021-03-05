Levulinic Acid Market to Witness the Highest Growth Globally in Coming Years 2021-2025; Merck KGaA, GFBiochemicals Ltd., Bio-On S.p.A., Alfa Aesar

The Levulinic Acid Market Research report 2021 is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The Levulinic Acid report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The market report also provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, market drivers, challenges and opportunities, and forecast 2025. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The Levulinic Acid report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The global market for Levulinic Acid is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4%. Major factors driving the market studied are the increasing demand for substitutes for fertilisers.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Levulinic Acid Market: Merck KGaA, GFBiochemicals Ltd., Bio-On S.p.A., GC Innovation America, Alfa Aesar, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Aromalake Chemical Co., Ltd., Boerchem Pharmtech Co., Ltd., Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Ascender Chemical Co.,Ltd., AK Scientific Inc, and others.

Make an Inquiry about this report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/04061951505/levulinic-acid-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=Ab56

Levulinic Acid Market Overview:

– Delta-amino Levulinic acid (DALA) is a naturally occurring chemical with a large variety of functions.

– These products are easy to pour and spray, have low odor, are compatible with HDPE and their use does not require special equipment or procedures.

Key Market Trends

Increasing demand for substitutes to Fertilisers

– Levulinic Acids naturally occurring form is Delta-amino Levulinic acid (DALA) and it finds usage as herbicide in lawns and is useful for grain crops. It is also used as a plant growth stimulator.

– The global supply of fertilisers according to Food and Agriculture Organization of UN was about 270 million tons in 2018 and is expected to grow even higher. Therefore, it is anticipated that LA market would grow as bio-based fertilisers continue to be in demand.

– Thus, based on increasing crop production and increasing need for substitute to harmful traditional fertilisers, it is anticipated that levulinic acid market would grow as a substitute to the traditional herbicide and pesticides.

Asia Pacific to dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific is the largest market for levulinic acid. It is also expected to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period.

– Asia Pacific region consumes about 30% of the fertiliser market share.

– Countries like China and India are the largest consumers of fertilisers, especially because of their ever-increasing population and limited agricultural land. Hence, need for fertilisers is high in these countries.

– New governmental policies favoring the use for bio-based agrochemicals is a factor that is driving the market.

– Thus, the rising demand from agriculture industry is expected to drive the market in the region, during the forecast period.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

– Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

– Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

– Analytical Tools: The Levulinic Acid Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. Analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

For More Information On This Report, Please Visit:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/04061951505/levulinic-acid-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025?Mode=Ab56

Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

If you have any questions about any of our “Levulinic Acid Market Report” or would like to schedule a personalized free demo of the Levulinic Acid market report, please do not hesitate to contact me at [email protected].

Media Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) MarketInsightsReports

Email: [email protected]

Tel: + 1704 266 3234, +91-750-707-8687