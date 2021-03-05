Latin America Inflight Entertainment and Connectivity Market to Witness the Highest Growth Globally in Coming Years 2021-2025; Gogo Inc., Global Eagle Entertainment Inc., Thales Group

The Latin America Inflight Entertainment and Connectivity Market Research report 2021 is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The Latin America Inflight Entertainment and Connectivity report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The market report also provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, market drivers, challenges and opportunities, and forecast 2025. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The Latin America Inflight Entertainment and Connectivity report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The Latin America inflight entertainment and connectivity market is anticipated to register a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period 2021 to 2025.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Latin America Inflight Entertainment and Connectivity Market: Panasonic Avionics Corporation, Gogo Inc., Global Eagle Entertainment Inc., Thales Group, Honeywell International Inc, and others.

Key Market Trends

The Connectivity Segment to Experience Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period

The connectivity segment is estimated to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The advancements of new technologies have made the passengers expect airlines to provide them with high-speed, reliable connectivity. LATAM Brazil, one of the major airlines in Brazil installed Gogo inflight internet on over 90 aircraft by October 2019 (contract begin in October 2018) to keep their passengers connected all the time. Also, the developments like BYOD (Bring Your Own Devices) in this region are propelling the increasing demand for connectivity onboard. For instance, in January 2019, Norwegian Air to introduce free onboard Wi-Fi and new flights in Mexico and South America. The new Wi-Fi will be available on the airline’s Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner and 737 MAX aircraft. It also includes a premium option with speed connectivity enough for music and video streaming. The new service will use the inflight connectivity platform from Cabin Connect by Collins Aerospace to provide Internet access, as well as in-flight map and voice and messaging services. Such developments are expected to further propel the segment’s growth during the forecast period.

Brazil is Expected to Dominate the Market During the Forecast Period

Brazil region is dominating the market and will continue its dominance during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increasing number of air passenger traffic from this region due to the growth of tourism in the country. The country witnessed international passenger traffic of approximately 24 million and moderate growth in domestic passenger traffic. The airlines in the region are expanding their fleet of aircraft to cater to the growing passenger traffic. Azul, GOL and LATAM Brazil are some of the major airlines in Brazil that serve domestic and international passengers. Azul under its E2 strategy plans to replace its complete fleet of E195-E1 aircraft with E195-E2 by 2023. The airline also received its first A330neo (one out of 13 on order) in May 2019 with new generation inflight entertainment system and connectivity solutions. Similarly, with increasing passenger traffic, the airlines are increasing their route networks. For instance, in 2019, GOL airlines introduced six new domestic routes. With the growing fleet and increasing network of airlines, there is a subsequent demand for new inflight entertainment and connectivity solutions.

