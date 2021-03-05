Latin America E-cigarettes Market 2021 Analysis by Manufacturers – KangerTech, Innokin Technology, British American Tobacco, Philip Morris Products S.A., Smok

The Latin America E-cigarettes Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The Report Analyses post COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

Latin America E-cigarettes market is forecasted to witness a CAGR of 5.46% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

Click the link to get a Sample Copy of the Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07202152110/latin-america-e-cigarettes-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=12

The 100 Pages report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Latin America E-cigarettes Market: KangerTech, Innokin Technology, British American Tobacco, Philip Morris Products S.A., Smok

Market Overview:

– E-cigarettes, or electronic nicotine delivery system (ENDS) are being increasingly used by people as a substitute for smoking or for recreational purposes. Due to the growing health concern over usage of conventional tobacco-based cigarettes, the e-cigarette market has witnessed a significant growth over the past decade.

– In Latin America, vaping is either illegal or the laws are uncertain about e-cigarettes. For example, vaping is banned in major countries, like Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Venezuela, while there are no definite laws in countries, like Peru and Colombia. As enforcement of e-cigarette laws are often open to local authorities, vape shops are often found in places where they are technically illegal in the region. In the entire region only five regions where the sale of E cigarette is leagal ans allowed are Chile, Ecuador, Honduras, Paraguay, and Costa Rica.

Entry of Big Enterprises in this Space

Since the sales of e-cigarette is limited to just five Latin American countries, the distribution of these products are also limited by Chinese private companies such as Innokin Technology, and KangerTech. Therefore, considering this factor, this also creates an opportunity for major players to venture into these five Latin American countries, where its legal to sell E-cigarettes. For instance, in 2013, Gilla Inc. signed a production and supply agreement with a South American distributor to supply electronic cigarettes and related accessories. Under the terms of the Supply Agreement, the Distributor has reserved the exclusive right to distribute a brand of the Company’s e-cigarette products in Brazil, Chile, Paraguay, Uruguay, Argentina, Venezuela, Columbia, Peru and Ecuador. Hence there is a huge growth for big enterprises in the E-cigarettes market in Latin America.

Increasing Health Concerns Among the Smoking Population

The WHO reported that cancer was the second-leading cause of death, globally, and was responsible for approximately 8.8 million deaths in 2015. Moreover, tobacco usage is the primary risk factor for cancer, and is responsible for approximately 22% of cancer deaths. Increasing cases of tobacco-related cancer around the world, with most cases being related to cigarette smoking, have resulted in the public looking for alternatives for either substituting or quitting cigarettes. Multiple countries have already banned public smoking, while local governments are following suite.

Considering this fact, E-cigarettes are considered to be less toxic and safer than conventional tobacco cigarettes, which has made it a viable alternative. A research study concluded that the people who smoked only e-cigarettes had similar levels of carcinogens to people using nicotine-replacement therapies, andhad much lower toxicity levels than people who only smoked cigarettes. The reduced toxicity levels, combined with cost concerns, is expected to drive the e-cigarette market in the Latin American countries

Competitive Landscape

Some of the major companies selling E-cigarettes in the Latin American market are KangerTech, Innokin Technology, British American Tobacco and Smok. Most of these companies sell their range of E-cigarettes via different online wesites such as Revolution Vapor Ltda., and C.R. Vapor. Since its legal to sell or use e-cigarette in Ecuador, where they are considered ‘electronic nicotine delivery systems’, advertising of e-cigarette in Ecuador is only allowed in venues accessed solely by adults, thereby providing some form of consumer knowledge regarding the brands or companies selling their range of E-cigarettes in the country.

Influence Of The Latin America E-cigarettes Market Report:

-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the Latin America E-cigarettes market.

– Latin America E-cigarettes market recent innovations and major events.

-A detailed study of business strategies for growth of the Latin America E-cigarettes market-leading players.

-Conclusive study about the growth plot of Latin America E-cigarettes market for forthcoming years.

-In-depth understanding of Latin America E-cigarettes market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.

-Favourable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Latin America E-cigarettes market.

What Are The Market Factors That Are Explained In The Report?

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The Latin America E-cigarettes Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

The report has 150 tables and figures browse the report description and TOC:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07202152110/latin-america-e-cigarettes-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025?Mode=12

Customization Of The Report:

MarketInsightsReports provides customization of reports as per your need. This report can be personalized to meet your requirements. Get in touch with our sales team, who will guarantee you to get a report that suits your necessities.

If you have any questions about any of our “Latin America E-cigarettes market report” or would like to schedule a personalized free demo of Latin America E-cigarettes market report, please do not hesitate to contact me at [email protected].

Best wishes,

Irfan Tamboli

Head of Sales Operations

Market Insights Reports

Tel: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

Email: [email protected] | [email protected]

About Us: