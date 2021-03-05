Latin America Defense Market Along With Covid-19 Impact Reviews and Analysis 2021 Along With Study Reports 2025; Embraer SA, Thales Group, IVENCO SpA, Saab AB

The Latin America Defense Market Research report 2021 is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The Latin America Defense report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The market report also provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, market drivers, challenges and opportunities, and forecast 2025. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The Latin America Defense report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The Latin American defense market is anticipated to register a CAGR of above 1.5% during the forecast period 2021 to 2025.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Latin America Defense Market: Embraer SA, Thales Group, IVENCO SpA, Saab AB, The Boeing Company, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, INDUMIL, FAMAE, IMBEL, Avibras Industria Aerospacial S/A, CBC Brazil, and others.

Make an Inquiry about this report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07202152806/latin-america-defense-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=Ab56

Key Market Trends

The Vehicles Segment to Experience the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period

The vehicles segment of the market studied is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is mainly due to the current plans of the countries in Latin America to modernize their armed forces and upgrade their air, land, and sea capabilities. Chile, Colombia, and Brazil are some of the countries that are currently in plans to upgrade their naval strengths. Brazilian Navy plans to procure 21 escort ships, five 13,000 metric ton replenishment ships, four 20,000 metric ton amphibious assault vessels, and 40,000 metric ton aircraft carrier in the coming years. Similarly, Colombian Navy plans to expand its current fleet of frigates to six by 2025 and add further two frigates by 2030. Additionally, the land forces of Brazil, Paraguay, and Peru among others are also making plans to replace the ageing fleet of armored vehicles. The US State Department approved the sale of 178 reconditioned Stryker Infantry Carrier Vehicles to the Government of Peru in December 2016. The Brazilian Army and Iveco Latin America signed a USD 3.68 billion contract in 2009 for the provision of armored personnel carriers of the VBTP-MR model to replace the ageing Urutu CASCAVEL fleet. The deliveries began in 2012 and are expected to happen through 2030. Such land, sea, and aircraft procurements may propel the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Brazil Held the Highest Market Share in 2019

Brazil currently has the highest market share in the Latin American defense market. Brazil is the largest defense spender in Latin America, which constituted more than 40% of Latin America’s total military spending over the past few years. In 2019, Brazil’s defense expenditure was USD 26.9 billion which was highest in the Latin American region. The country announced USD 300 billion investment for 20-year equipment plan in 2012. The three main countries from which Brazil majorly imports arms and weapons systems are France, the United States, and the United Kingdom with majority imports being aircraft, armored vehicles, ships, missiles, and sensors. The country is currently progressing with the procurement of KC-390 aircraft (deliveries began in September 2019) and F-39 (Gripen F), which is being developed by Saab (Flight Test Instrumentation (FTI) is expected by end of 2019 and deliveries expected to begin by 2021). The country is also procuring four Tamandar-class frigates that are scheduled to be delivered during the period of 2025-2028 by the guas Azuis consortium (Embraer Defense and Security, Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems (TKMS), the Oceana shipyard and Atech). With such ongoing plans of procurement, the Brazil defense spending is expected to see significant growth during the forecast period, in spite of current economic crisis.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

– Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

– Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

– Analytical Tools: The Latin America Defense Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. Analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

For More Information On This Report, Please Visit:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07202152806/latin-america-defense-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025?Mode=Ab56

Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

If you have any questions about any of our “Latin America Defense Market Report” or would like to schedule a personalized free demo of the Latin America Defense market report, please do not hesitate to contact me at [email protected].

Media Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) MarketInsightsReports

Email: [email protected]

Tel: + 1704 266 3234, +91-750-707-8687