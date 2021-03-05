Lao PDR Freight & Logistics Market Professional Survey and Study Report 2021-2026

The report discusses many vital industry facets that influence Lao PDR Freight & Logistics acutely which includes extensive study of competitive edge, latest technological advancements, region-wise industry environment, contemporary market and manufacturing trends, leading market contenders, and current consumption tendency of the end user. The report also oversees market size, market share, growth rate, revenue, and CAGR reported previously along with its forecast estimation.

The Laos freight & logistics market is expected to reach a market value of USD 695 million by 2023. Laos registered trucks have virtually unlimited access to Vietnamese production plants and ports in central Vietnam for very basic transport services using draw-bar rigid and trailer outfits, which carry 35 to 40 metric ton per vehicle. Despite this, the equipment is expected to operate at its maximum capacity. Wear and tear on the trucks is heavy, hence, many operators do not want to enter this business. However, the operators report strong demand (For example, one operator who started in 2007 with 15 second-hand trucks, now has a fleet of 200 vehicles (mainly purchased, new vehicles) and moves cargo in excess of 500,000 metric ton per year). The main constraint on the expansion for such operators is their ability to find qualified drivers capable of operating heavy trucks, as well as qualified mechanics to maintain those trucks.

Lao PDR Freight & Logistics Market Segmentation:

Top leading Manufactures Profiled in Lao PDR Freight & Logistics Market Report are:

DB Schenker, DHL, Yusen Logistics, Kerry Logistics, Lao Freight Forwarder Group, Logitem, DKSH

Lao PDR Freight & Logistics Market Scenario:

Insights on Freight Forwarding

Lao PDR has a small freight forwarding industry. The national association has around 24 members, including international companies. Most firms provide both clearing and forwarding services. Lao International Freight Forwarders Association (LIFFA) and Lao National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LNCCI) are the major associations in the country responsible for the growth of the logistics and trade freight industry. The key responsibilities of these associations are to negotiate the traffic rights in road transport, simplify the border procedure to facilitate trade flow, and develop the multimodal transportation system in the country. As a non-coastal country, the country has to work with the neighboring countries, to access seaport gateways for its overseas trade. Regional connectivity with greater Mekong sub-region and ASEAN has a significant influence on the countrys trade. Presently, due to the lack of interest shown by the global players in the Lao PDR market, the domestic logistics service providers are more active in the country. Low trade volume and local ownership in the Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs) are expected to be the key reasons behind the lack of interest. However, China has been a significant player in the Laotian economy, by making significant investments and working toward capitalizing its connections with the GMS and ASEAN countries.

Key Developments in the Market:



2017: The Chinese investors had invested about USD 5.5 billion to develop a railway line to connect China with Laos. This railway line starts from the Mohan-Moten border area between the two countries, covering over 400 km to Lao capital Vientiane. Over 60% of the route required bridges and tunnels.

How we have factored the effect of Covid-19 in our report:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

