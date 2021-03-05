Italy Home Furniture Market Overview Analysis and Business Opportunities Outlook 2025; Natuzzi, Molteni, Scavolini, Poltrona Frau

The Italy Home Furniture Market Research report 2021 is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The Italy Home Furniture report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The market report also provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, market drivers, challenges and opportunities, and forecast 2025. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The Italy Home Furniture report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The Italy Home Furniture Market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.5%, during the forecast period 2021 to 2025.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Italy Home Furniture Market: Natuzzi, Molteni, Scavolini, Poltrona Frau, and others.

Key Market Trends

Increasing Demand for Kitchen Furniture Products

The kitchens remain the most important parts of the for many Italians, particularly for socializing and entertaining friends. The country is currently witnessing an increase in the disposable income of households and a more stable economy which is expected to lead to increased investment in kitchen furniture products such as cabinets and modular shelves for optimum usage of space and better convenience. Due to the advancement in technology and rising investments towards sustainability, the country is also witnessing new trends such as the introduction of PET for finishing the kitchen doors, and larger container modules such as special wardrobes for outdoor kitchen models.

Specialized Retailers Dominate the Market

The home furniture sales in Italy are dominated by specialist channels. The independent retailers such as IKEA and Bo-Concept have a stronghold in the market and control a significant market share. New store openings and acquisitions drive growth in the specialty sector. New stores generally open in parallel to new shopping center developments. Over the years, specialty retailers have grown into large-scale retail chains but are now facing stiff competition from multiple fronts, including online retailers and mass merchants.

Multibrand stores are also very common in Italy unlike other regions in the world. The country has around 2000 multibrand stores selling luxury/high-end and well as low-end home furniture products. Some of the prominent Italian multi-brand stores are Interni, Salvioni, and Mollura.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

– Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

– Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

– Analytical Tools: The Italy Home Furniture Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. Analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

