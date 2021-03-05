Infrastructure sector in South Korea Market Overview and Growth Rate Analysis 2021 to 2025; Samsung C&T, Hyundai E&C, Daelim Industrial, GS E&C

The Infrastructure sector in South Korea Market Research report 2021 is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The Infrastructure sector in South Korea report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The market report also provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, market drivers, challenges and opportunities, and forecast 2025. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The Infrastructure sector in South Korea report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The Infrastructure in South Korea is estimated to grow at a CAGR of approximately 6% during the forecast period.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Infrastructure sector in South Korea Market: Samsung C&T, Hyundai E&C, Daelim Industrial, GS E&C, Daewoo E&C, POSCO E&C, Hyundai Engineering, Lotte E&C, HDC (Hyundai Development Company), Hoban Construction, and others.

Market Overview:

The South Korean government planned to spend USD 3.9bn of its 2020 budget on technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), in a bid to boost R&D, infrastructure, and economic growth.

South Korea planned to launch 17 trillion KRW (USD 14.7 billion) of private-sector infrastructure projects this year (2020) to boost economic recovery through investment. Among the new infrastructure projects under review are 13.5 trillion KRW worth of major roads and railways and 3.5 trillion KRW worth of environment-related businesses. Separately, the government will begin 35 private sector infrastructure projects worth 16 trillion KRW from this year (2020).

Key Market Trends

Demand for Road Infrastructure:

Along the western side of the peninsula, there is the Seohaean Expressway running between Seoul and Mokpo, South Jeolla Province. The oldest route, the Gyeongbu Expressway, runs between Seoul and Busan. Lastly, the Jungbu Expressway runs from Hanam, Gyeonggi Province to Tongyeong, South Gyeongsang Province.

Over the past decades, the highways have played a great part in the country’[s industrialization, development of rural districts, and growth of regional tourism. The Gyeongbu and Jungbu expressways carry about 25 percent of the collective freight transportation on expressways nationwide.

The government is pinning hopes on the coming expressway linking the Seoul metropolitan and Sejong, whose construction has been underway since 2016.

The Seoul-Sejong Expressway, which is also called the second Gyeongbu Expressway, will be placed between Gyeongbu and Jungbu lines with six lanes in two directions. The first construction route (72.6 kilometers) of the Seoul-Sejong Expressway is from Guri (east of Seoul) to Anseong, Gyeonggi Province, which has been on the construction with completion goal by December 2022.

The second route links Anseong and Sejong (58 km), whose construction will start as early as this year with completion target by June 2024.

South Korea is seeking to reduce travel time in heavily congested metropolitan areas by building deep underground roads and adding new high-speed train services by 2030. Govt presenting three goals: to shorten travel time in major regional hubs to 30 minutes, cut down travel costs by up to 30 percent, and reduce by 30 percent the time people spend transferring between vehicles or train lines.

Demand for Hydro-Power

South Korea will build three hydrogen-powered cities in extended efforts to promote hydrogen energy in Asia’s fourth-biggest economy. The government plans to build pilot hydrogen-powered cities by 2022. The strategy is part of a wider vision to power 10% of the country’s cities, counties, and towns by hydrogen by 2030, growing to 30% by 2040.

This includes drastic increases in the numbers of hydrogen-powered vehicles and charging points in the next three years. The government has earmarked money to subsidize these vehicles and charging infrastructure

And as nations around the world look to limit global warming, hydrogen may be key in the fundamental shift required in energy system.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

– Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

– Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

– Analytical Tools: The Infrastructure sector in South Korea Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. Analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

