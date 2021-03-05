Inflation Devices Market Covid-19 Impact Analysis on Size, Share 2021 Industry Growth, Demand, Emerging Technologies, Sales Revenue, Key Players Analysis, Development Status, Opportunity Assessment and Industry Expansion Strategies 2027

Inflation Devices Market is valued at USD 486.2 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 679.6 Million by 2025 with the CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period.

Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases like heart attack and stroke and urological diseases like urinary tract infections and kidney stones are the major factors driving the growth of Global Inflation Devices Market.

Scope of the Inflation Devices Market Report:

It is a digital system that can be used in the actual percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty (PTCA) procedure or other balloon angioplasty procedures. It is mainly used to quantify the weight in stents and inflatables during a cardiovascular medical procedure. It is an advanced device with simple ergonomic framework. It is also used for filling and discharging inflatables. The inflation device is used for the inflation of balloons and stents during angioplasty procedures and to measure the pressure within the balloon. It is currently getting used to simulate the inflation and deflation of angioplasty balloons in conjunction with an interventional radiology simulator. It can also be used in clinical procedures. There are two type of inflation devices commonly used like analogue inflation devices and digital inflation devices. Angled analogue device for better viewing of pressure readings. Inflation device is meant to be used during cardiovascular procedures to make, maintain and monitor pressure within the balloon catheter.

Global Inflation Devices Market report is segmented on the basis of display type, application, end-user and by regional & country level. Based upon display type, inflation devices market is classified into analogue inflation devices and digital inflation devices. Based upon application, inflation devices market is classified into gastroenterological procedures, urological procedures, intervention cardiology & radiology and peripheral vascular procedures. Based upon end-user, inflation devices market is classified into hospitals, clinics and ambulatory surgical centers.

The regions covered in this inflation devices market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of inflation devices is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Inflation Devise Companies:

Inflation devices market report covers prominent players are,

Argon Medical Devices Inc.

Beckton Dickson And Company

Vascular Solution Inc

Boston Scientific Corporation

ConMed Corporation.

Johnson & Johnson (Acclarent)

Medtronic Plc

Merit Medical System

Olympus Corporation

Teleflex Inc.

Terumo Corporation

Others

Global Inflation Devices Market Dynamics–

Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases like heart attack and stroke and urological diseases like urinary tract infections and kidney stones are the major key drivers for the growth of the global inflation devices market. According to World Health Organization (WHO), an estimated 17.9 million people died from CVDs in 2016, among these deaths, 85% are due to heart attack and stroke. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2017, coronary heart disease is the most common type of heart disease, died 365,914 peoples. According to WHO, about 56.9 million global deaths and about 40.5 million were died due to noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) in 2016. In addition, the geriatric population is more prone to different chronic diseases like cardiovascular diseases which is also supplementing the growth of inflation devices market. According to WHO, almost 23.6 million people will die from CVDs, mainly from heart disease and stroke by 2030. The number of mortalities by cardiovascular diseases is further estimated to reach 23.6 million by the year 2030.

Furthermore, the increasing initiatives by the government such as reimbursement policies are majorly responsible for the continuous growth of the global inflation devices market. However, high cost of cardiac surgery and alternatives solutions of inflation devices may hamper the growth of global inflation devices market. In spite of that, advance development in healthcare sectors and increasing investment in cardiac procedures research may generate new opportunities for the further growth of the market.

Global Inflation Devices Market Regional Analysis–

North America is expected to dominate the global inflation devices market with highest market share due to the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and changing lifestyle in this region. According to the American Heart Association, there were nearly 92.1 million people in the U.S living with cardiovascular diseases in 2018.

Europe is second largest market for inflation devices due to presence of key players in stent manufacturing and increased growth in research and development activities in this region. In addition, rising prevalence of cardiovascular and urological diseases in this region is also supplementing the market growth. According to the European Heart Network AISBL, cardiovascular disease (CVD) causes 3.9 million deaths in Europe and over 1.8 million deaths in the European Union (EU). In addition, more than 85 million people in Europe were living with CVD and almost 49 million people were living with CVD in the EU in 2015.

Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a strong growth rate majorly due the large population rate, rising geriatric population with cardiovascular disease and growing adoption of advanced technologies in this region. Many countries are attaining economic development, and as this region undergo a transition to a Western lifestyle, living more sedentary lives and consuming foods with higher energy and fat increasing the cases of cardiovascular diseases in this region. According to American Heart Association, in 2016, among NH Asians, CVD caused the deaths of 11,023 males and 10,672 females. According to WHO, over three quarters of NCD deaths 31.5 million occurred in low and middle-income countries with about 46% of deaths occurring before the age of 70 in these countries in 2016.

Global Inflation Devices Market Segmentation:–

By Display Type: Analogue Inflation Devices, Digital Inflation Devices

By Application: Gastroenterological Procedures, Urological Procedures, Intervention Cardiology & Radiology, Peripheral Vascular Procedures

By End-User: Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Regional & Country Analysis

North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada , Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy , Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

