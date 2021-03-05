Industrial Gear Market 2021 Covid-19 Impact Analysis, Progression Status, Revenue Expectation to 2025

The effects of COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic have compelled oilfield companies to reduce their headcount in services. Oil companies have witnessed facility closures, thus affecting the global economy. This is emerging as a challenge for companies in the industrial gear market, since all industries are interdependent. Volatility supply and demand has compelled manufacturers to adopt contingency plans in order to address unforeseen situations. Companies in the industrial gear market are also facing backlash from the mining and construction industries.

Stakeholders in mining and construction industries are adopting social distancing and robust sanitization measures to contain the spread of coronavirus. This has led to a decline in the headcount of employees working in these industries, and has slowed down the pace of production activities.

Testing and Verification of Gear Units Fuel Sales Growth

Manufacturers in the industrial gear market are increasing their production capabilities in worm gears that are being extensively used to accomplish large speed reduction ratio. For instance, ZHY Gear— a one-stop platform for gear design and manufacturing is increasing its product portfolio in worm gear, rack and pinion gear, and cylindrical gear, among others. Since industrial gears are being used in routine production activities worldwide, the industrial gear market is predicted to surpass the revenue of US$ 111.4 Bn by the end of 2030.

Companies in the industrial gear market are tapping into value-grab opportunities in the energy sector. Moventas— a wind turbine gearbox expert is bolstering its credibility credentials by providing testing and verification services to clients. The trend of in-house testing for gear units during production processes is growing in the market landscape.

Load Distribution Strategies Help to Increase Operational Life of Industrial Equipment

Spur gears are advantageous in providing a wide range of transmission ratio, easy processing and efficiency in industrial equipment. However, issues such as increased vibration, deformation, and changes in the involute shape are creating undesired outcomes during production processes. This explains why industrial gear market is projected to grow at a modest CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. Hence, companies are educating end users to use spur gears for bearing radial load instead of axial load to establish load distribution. This helps to increase the operational life of gearbox.

Apart from spur gear, even helical gears have disadvantages such as bad axial force and in many cases lead to increased manufacturing costs. In order to avoid this, end users are using new strategies such as deploying the compensation effect to increase the durability of helical gears.

Drivetrain Analysis of Wind Gearbox Minimizes Dynamic Excitation of Turbine Structure

In-house design and production of gear units is helping manufacturers gain in-depth competence. In order to acquire market visibility, companies in the industrial gear market are increasing efforts to become a member of the American Gear Manufacturers Association (AGMA) and comply with the Environmental Noise Directive standards. In-house technologies involving case carburizing, integrated planet and journal bearings help to increase the operational life of gearboxes.

Companies in the industrial gear market are increasing efforts to provide quality and reliable wind gearboxes. They are boosting their R&D muscle to minimize turbine tonality risk by conducting complete drivetrain analysis. Such strategies help to keep noise levels in control and minimize the dynamic excitation to the turbine structure. Manufacturers are increasing the availability of gear units that do not vibrate and ensure low sound levels.

