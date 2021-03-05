Industrial Adhesives Market Outlook to 2027: by Business Trends, COVID-19 Outbreak, Demand by 3M Company, BASF SE, Sika AG

Industrial adhesives are defined as such adhesives which helps to bond substrates with the help of adhesion and cohesion. Such adhesives are extensively used across diversified industrial bases including packaging, building and construction and others. Such types of adhesives are quite user-friendly and helps to permanently bond similar and dissimilar substrates. The surge in demand for industrial adhesives is attributable to strict environmental regulations leading to the increased use of water-based adhesives as compared to solvent-based in the various end use industries.

The Insight Partners delivers well-researched industry-wide information on the Industrial Adhesives market. It studies the market’s essential aspects such as top participants, expansion strategies, business models, and other market features to gain improved market insights. Additionally, it focuses on the latest advancements in the sector and technological development, executive tools, and tactics that can enhance the performance of the sectors.

The Industrial Adhesives Market sample report includes an exclusive analysis of COVID-19 pandemic on the market space under scrutiny. The sample represents the format of the overall study which is designed to provide clarity on the structure of the report and some data points demonstrated in an attempt to provide insights into the study quality.

Based on material base, the global industrial adhesives market is divided synthetic and natural.

On the basis of composition, the industrial adhesives market is segmented into acrylic, vinyl, epoxy resins, polyolefin polymers, rubber, amine-based resins and others.

On the basis of type industry, the industrial adhesives market is segmented into water-based adhesives, solvent-based adhesives, hot-melt adhesives, pressure sensitive adhesives and others.

On the basis of end-use industry, the industrial adhesives market is segmented into pressure sensitive products, packaging industry, construction and woodworking industry, transportation industry and others.

3M Company

BASF SE

I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company

B. Fuller

Henkel AG and Company, KGaA

Huntsman Corporation

Pidilite Industries Limited

Sika AG

Solvay Group

The DOW Chemical Company

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Industrial Adhesives market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Industrial Adhesives market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

