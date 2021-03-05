Indirect Calorimeter Market 2021 Business Scenario – Cosmed srl, KORR Medical Technologies, Maastricht Instruments BV

The report titled “Indirect Calorimeter Market” has recently added by MarketInsightsReports to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The Indirect Calorimeter market is expected to register a CAGR of around 4.1%, during the forecast period 2021 to 2027.

Top Companies in the Global Indirect Calorimeter Market: –Cosmed srl, KORR Medical Technologies, Maastricht Instruments BV, MGC Diagnostics, Microlife USA, Pacific Medico Co.Ltd, Parvo Medics, and Vyaire Medical

Industry News and Developments:

According to 2018 statistics by the World Health Organization (WHO), the global obesity rate has nearly tripled since 1975. As per WHO 2018 report on Obesity and Overweight, in 2016, more than 1.9 billion adults (18 years and older) were overweight, of which, over 650 million were obese

Market Overview:

Medical devices, such as indirect calorimeters, are becoming more important in the healthcare sector. The major issue faced by companies in developing and producing such medical devices is to be updated on the regulatory requirements and implement them in the process. Currently, different countries follow different regulatory requirements for approval of medical devices. This factor is expected to hinder the market’s growth to a certain extent.

Key Market Trends

Hospital Holds Significant Share in the Global Indirect Calorimeter Market

In hospitals, indirect calorimetry measures the gases in the air one exhales as a way to determine how many calories one’s body burns at rest. Indirect calorimetry (IC) is the gold standard for evaluating calorie needs. Mostly, IC is used in all the patients of a tertiary care hospital, with more emphasis on the patient with the obesity-related records. Use of IC can be used to target nutritional goals, as both protein and AC/REE (administered calories to resting energy expenditure ratio) show trend toward better survival, at the cost of increased length of stay. Parenteral nutrition showed a protective trend, contrary to current conceptions. As a significant player in this field with products in calorimetry and artificial environment control rooms, Fuji Medical Science is intensifying R&D collaboration in East Asia to lead the way in the treatment of aging and lifestyle diseases. With the presence of major medical devices companies targeting hospitals as a primary end-user, it’s expected to show more share in the market, over the forecast period.

North America Dominates the Global Indirect Calorimeter Market

Overall, North America is expected to dominate the market, due to the increasing number of obese populations across the region. Another driving factor is the availability of better healthcare infrastructure in the region and the rising awareness about facilities available for obese people. In the North American region, the United States holds the largest market share. The number of people suffering from obesity in America has been increasing. In 2018, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimated that around 39.8% of American adults are obese. This obesity is often the primary factor for many diseases and patients approaching hospitals for treatment with that record. This leads to the growing usage of indirect calorimeters for treatments associated with these patients.

Regional Analysis:

Furthermore, to broaden the understanding, researchers have studied the global Indirect Calorimeter market from a geographical point of view, considering the potential regions and countries. The regional analysis will assist the market players in making sound decisions regarding their future investments.

Indirect Calorimeter Market report includes the following geographic areas such as North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

