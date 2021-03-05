India Tractor Market Analysis, Key Players and Forecast Report by 2030

P&S Intelligence published a new research report, “India Tractor Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast till 2030”, The Indian tractor market is expected to witness considerable growth in the coming years, buoyed by the increasing farm mechanization rate, along with the rising construction activities, driven by urbanization. In addition, the surging investment by the leading tractor manufactures in the country is expected to positively impact the market during the forecast period (2020–2030).

Geographically, the Indian tractor market is categorized into different states, including Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, West Bengal, Assam, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, and Haryana. Traditionally, the northern states, including Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, have been the major users of tractors, because of the large-scale agricultural activities, which greatly magnetize the adoption of such farming vehicles. These states have been massively engaged in agriculture and are the major producers of wheat and other staple food grains, as well as pulses.

Some of the major players operating in the Indian tractor market are Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Force Motors Ltd., John Deere India Pvt. Ltd., Eicher Motors Ltd., Tractors and Farm Equipment Ltd., CNH Industrial (India) Pvt. Ltd., and Claas Agricultural Machinery Pvt. Ltd.

