India Electric Vehicle Charging Equipment Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

Electric Vehicle Charging Equipment Market report is complete guide for the new entrants in the industry; the report provides the market history of every product ever retailed by the company. It also provides history of the product types, sales, volume, technology, during the forecast period. The growth rate challenges and barriers are also explained in the Electric Vehicle Charging Equipment Market research report. The report shades light on the development rate of the strategies. Products and technologies used in the production, manufacturing and marketing of the report.

With Teslas successful launch of electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing networks across the globe, it has opened up enormous opportunities for the electric vehicles market all over the world, particularly in India. On November 30, 2013, Mahindra Reva Electric Vehicles Pvt Ltd. (Mahindra Reva) partnered with Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) to set up EV charging stations at the Bangalore airport. Mahindra Reva has provided more than 100 charging stations in Bangalore, exclusively for Mahindra e20 customers that allow the customers to access at least one charging station at every 5 kms.

Companies, such as JSW, National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) and the Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) are also planning to foray into the electric vehicle and charging stations market in India. Moreover, Tata Power and Ola have planned an investment of around USD 100.81 million for the development of charging infrastructure in Nagpur and Delhi, respectively. These factors along with the governments ambitious plan of achieving at least 6-7 million electric vehicles on the road by 2020, under the National Electric Mobility Mission Plan (NEMMP) is expected to emanate demand for electric vehicle charging equipment in India, which is projected to register a significant growth during 2018-2023 (referred to as the forecast period).

The prominent players in the India Electric Vehicle Charging Equipment market are:

ABB Ltd., Mahindra Reva Electric Vehicles Pvt. Ltd., Tata Power, ACME Group, Tesla Motors

India Electric Vehicle Charging Equipment Market: Research Methodology

Adoption of Electric Vehicles to Drives the Market

Growing sales of electric vehicles is a major factor driving the demand for electric vehicle charging equipment in India. Various governments across the country are offering subsidies in the form of road tax exemptions to electric vehicle owners to encourage the adoption of electric vehicles in India, which has, in turn, aided in the expansion of electric vehicle charging equipment market. The NEMMP have also provided the basic groundwork for the adoption of hybrid and electric vehicles in India. Moreover, the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid & Electric Vehicles (FAME) India Scheme that supports the development of hybrid & electric vehicles, demand creation, pilot projects, and charging infrastructure, is expected to be a driving factor for increasing the demand of electric vehicle charging equipment over the next few years. Electric vehicles charging stations in India are installed mainly in homes, workplaces, and at public places, including shopping malls, petrol pumps, public parking, and mass transit stations.

Key Developments in the Market

May 2017: ACME Group successfully launched the battery swapping and electric vehicle charging station in Nagpur

Furthermore, India Electric Vehicle Charging Equipment Market following points are involved along with a detailed study of each point: –

– India Electric Vehicle Charging Equipment Market Overview, Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities, Segmentation overview

– India Electric Vehicle Charging Equipment Market competition by Manufacturers (2020-2023)

– Production and Consumption by Regions

– Complete profiling and analysis of Manufacturers (2020-2023)

– Manufacturing cost analysis, Materials analysis, Region-wise manufacturing expenses

– Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

– Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

– India Electric Vehicle Charging Equipment Market Effect Factors Analysis (2020-2023)

– India Electric Vehicle Charging Equipment Market Forecast (2020-2023)

– India Electric Vehicle Charging Equipment Market Research Findings and Conclusion

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyses key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supplychain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

